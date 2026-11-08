“In the Same Boat”: ESPN Insider Provides Update on Anthony Davis’ Lakers Comeback Rumors

For the past two consecutive Februarys, Anthony Davis has found himself on the move. He first landed in Dallas before another trade sent him to Washington. Now, barely nine months into his Wizards stint, speculation about his future is picking up again. A potential return to Los Angeles has also entered the conversation, with reports suggesting the former Lakers star could reunite with the franchise he represented for six seasons. But one ESPN insider has a blunt take on whether it’s actually possible.

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Scot Kaplan on ESPN Radio Los Angeles first spoke about the trade situation which he heard during a press conference. “[One of them said], ‘I hear that Anthony Davis wants to return to the Lakers.’… I think they’re credentialed. I think they know what they’re talking about.”

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AD returning to the Purple and Gold would certainly be an interesting development, especially with Luka Doncic now leading the franchise. However, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst isn’t convinced the reunion will happen. His response to Kaplan was straightforward. “Very unlikely.” Windhorst grouped Davis with Irving and Sabonis—all three have contract options next season that will determine their trade availability.

“Anthony Davis is one of the bigger question marks in the league this year. There’s like three guys were watching sort of star level players about will they get traded? One is Anthony Davis. One is Kyrie Irving. Domantas Sabonis is on there. All of them are in the same boat. All of them have options in their contract for next season.

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“The Wizards basically said, we want to see Anthony Davis play 20 to 30 games, see how he fits with our group, and then we’re going to revisit about whether we want to give him a contract extension. Obviously, if they give him a contract extension, he agrees to it. He’s not being traded.”

“If he doesn’t get a contact extension, then I think you’re going to see his name out there on the trade market.”

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Anthony Davis is eligible for a 4-year deal worth approximately $275 million. So far in the season, he has played with enough reasons to trigger that extension. He is contributing with 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 50% from the field and a career-best 35% from beyond the arc.

But injuries could remain a concern and a reason why the Wizards are willing to wait. The ten-time All-Star began the season and started eight games straight. But recently he has missed two consecutive games due to a sprained right ankle. That leaves Davis with an important opportunity to establish his place in Washington.

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During the Wizards’ media day in September, AD hinted at not rushing to make that decision.

“I’m going to go through the season and try to do what I do at a high level, and then when it’s over, sit down and have those conversations again with the front office.”

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If an extension is not on the cards, then trading him becomes the next best solution for the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for Lakers fans hoping to see Anthony Davis back in Purple and Gold, it isn’t straightforward. AD becoming available doesn’t necessarily mean Los Angeles can acquire him. Windhorst pointed to the franchise’s limited trade resources as the biggest obstacle.

The primary roadblock is that Los Angeles surrendered the majority of their valuable draft assets to pull off the massive sign-and-trade for center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz. Windhorst also explained that Los Angeles would need Anthony Davis to push for a move specifically to the Lakers to have a realistic chance. That scenario isn’t entirely unfamiliar.

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AD himself forced his way out of New Orleans in 2019 to join the Lakers, eventually forming a championship-winning partnership with LeBron James. But recreating that situation would require him to take a similar stance. For now, Washington has the advantage. The Wizards can assess his fit before making a long-term commitment, while Los Angeles has little flexibility to pursue another blockbuster deal.