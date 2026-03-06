“Incomplete Healing”: Ja Morant Injury Update Raises Concern for Grizzlies Fans

In the midst of an already failed season, the Memphis Grizzlies received more bad news. The Western Conference team will be without its star, Ja Morant, for at least two weeks. The NBA star has been out of the Grizzlies’ lineup since Jan. 21, when the team played against the Atlanta Hawks. He had suffered a UCL sprain and has been out since then. The latest update had Memphis fans concerned for the All-Star player.

According to the team’s statement, Morant is still experiencing discomfort in the injury area. “Morant underwent follow-up imaging yesterday, which showed incomplete healing of the injury,” the statement from the Grizzlies said. Memphis has just 21 games left in the season and is six wins behind the 10th-ranked team. Even his return won’t make much difference to their fallen season.

This is a developing story.