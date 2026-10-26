“Incredible”: Ex-Laker Puts Austin Reaves’ Contribution on Notice Amid Luka Doncic’s 50-Point Showdown to Tie LeBron James

Down by 18 in the second quarter, the Lakers needed someone to take charge when Luka Doncic wasn’t on the floor. Austin Reaves did just that, helping turn the game around before hitting a clutch three-pointer in the final minute of a 132-123 win over the Utah Jazz. Former Lakers guard Sasha Vujacic singled out Reaves’ leadership during that second-quarter run and praised the chemistry between him and Doncic. Luka’s 52-point night brought its own milestone, tying LeBron James for the fifth-most 50-point games in Lakers franchise history.

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“He (AR)showed incredible leadership skills in that second quarter when Luka was on the bench, and they needed that of him,” former Lakers guard Sasha Vujacic said, speaking alongside James Worthy on Spectrum SportsNet’s post-game broadcast.

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Sasha praised Reaves for keeping the Lakers in the hunt.

“And I think that the chemistry on the team is very important if you want to build something special; and we have that already, third game in. And Luka passing that ball, you know, they will joke in the locker room. Luka said he was a hacker today, he was in five fouls and stuff like that. And you want to see that on your team. You want to see guys getting along and Luka saying no to get shot, and that was the right thing to do, that extra pass, and that got Austin back into it. So that’s good.”

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Vujacic also pointed to the unselfishness behind the final play, when Doncic passed to Reaves rather than forcing another shot.

The Lakers defeated Utah 132-123 on Sunday, solidifying a 3-0 record after overcoming a disastrous opening quarter. The Jazz poured in 47 points in the first period and built an 18-point advantage.

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But Luka Doncic & Co. responded with a 45-point second quarter to turn the game around.

The Slovenian superstar was at the center of that recovery. He finished with 52 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds. He is on the hunt for the MVP. His performance tied LeBron James for the fifth-most 50-point games in Lakers franchise history, moving him level with the four-time MVP on the franchise’s all-time list.

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Meanwhile, he became the first Laker since Elgin Baylor in 1963 to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in one game.

Austin Reaves contributed 29 points, including the decisive three-pointer with less than a minute remaining. After orchestrating a historic comeback, the Lakers needed a final punch to seal the deal.

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And Luka Doncic made an unselfish play.

Speaking after the game, Doncic explained why he made the extra pass.

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“He was wide open, and I missed the previous three. So he was wide open. He was a hacker today. He had five fouls,” Doncic said.

“But no, overall, you know, we had a terrible first quarter, so that fight that came back in the second quarter, you know, helped us get this win.”

The fellow Slovenian’s Vujacic’s praise was not simply about one clutch shot. It was about how the two guards complemented each other during a difficult game. If that trust continues, the Lakers will have another reason to feel encouraged beyond Doncic’s extraordinary scoring.