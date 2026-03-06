“Incredibly Stupid”: Kings Fans Baffled After Russell Westbrook’s 6-Minute Rant at Media Goes Viral

The Sacramento Kings’ miserable season reached another boiling point Thursday night. This time, however, the most explosive moment did not happen on the court. Moments after the Kings suffered their 50th loss of the season in a 133-123 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, veteran guard Russell Westbrook launched into a heated six-minute exchange with reporters. The confrontation quickly went viral online and triggered a wave of strong reactions from Sacramento fans.

“Go out and compete, that’s all you can do. What y’all think though? You guys got a lot of answers. Y’all always be talking.”Westbrook finished the game with 19 points, 10 assists and two rebounds in the loss. Still, the postgame conversation quickly shifted away from the box score and toward the frustration surrounding the Kings’ disastrous campaign.

The nine-time All-Star made it clear that his frustration was not simply about another loss. Instead, Westbrook challenged what he believes are unfair narratives surrounding the Kings throughout the season.

“You guys make a lot of broad statements with no context. Where do you get your context from? Are you at practice? At our film sessions? Are you anywhere around the building? Do you know me? You don’t know me, but you make a lot of comments like you do know me.”

He then doubled down while addressing one reporter directly during the exchange. “You guys are making false comments about the team, and I don’t appreciate that. If you don’t know, don’t say nothing you don’t know nothing about. That’s particularly for you.”

The confrontation came at the end of a season that has spiraled badly for Sacramento. The Kings currently hold a 14-50 record, the worst mark in the NBA.

Their struggles have also been amplified by a wave of injuries. Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine have both been ruled out for the season. Newly acquired guard DeAndre Hunter has also been sidelined, while Keegan Murray has battled injuries throughout the year. Because of that, Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan have spent much of the season leading a roster filled with young and inexperienced players.

Still, the team’s struggles have fueled a growing narrative around the league that Sacramento may be tanking. That context appears to have played a role in Westbrook’s emotional reaction during the postgame session.

Kings’ veteran Russell Westbrook receives massive flak for insane media rant

In a season filled with adversity, Russell Westbrook has been one of the most consistent players for the Sacramento Kings. While the team has been struggling to win games, many people have shifted to the narrative suggesting that they are tanking at this point. Over the season, the Kings have been under the scrutiny of many media outlets, criticizing them at every move. So Westbrook, being the leader that he is, thought of speaking up for his teammates. While his emotions struck a chord with some of the fans, many didn’t get his point.

“He sounds so incredibly stupid. But I don’t see all the work they put in behind closed doors to have 14 wins,” a fan wrote on X underneath the six-minute rant. It is completely justified for the Kings fans to demand answers for this fiasco from the team management. It may sound passionate to many, but some of them feel this reaction to be stupid, especially after only managing to win 14 games this season. None of this reaction from Westbrook justifies the agony of the Sacramento Kings fans this season.

“Makes himself so unlikable,” another user on X reiterates the same sentiment. Westbrook has always been a very outspoken player, and that is why many players have struggled to form a bond with him in the long run. Although he is in his 18th season in the league and will go down as a future Hall of Famer, his attitude has often been questioned by fans and analysts alike.

Imago Feb 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) looks towards the crowd before the start of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Fans have been divisive around Westbrook’s recent rant. Many people who follow the Kings regularly have highlighted that the media have been unwarrantedly negative about them in a season of despair and struggle for Sacramento. So they support the veteran guard lashing out at the media. Despite Westbrook’s outrage, the media people present at the press conference were extremely calm, which prevented the situation from escalating. “The media will bash players on keyboards, but in person, can’t find the words to say it publicly,” another user expressed their concern about media personnel and their narratives.

“W Russ standing up for the team, media gotta show some respect to the players,” another fan wrote in support of Westbrook. The primary criticism around some fans is that the media in Sacramento have been passive-aggressive in spreading their rumors and running narratives. While the team is not at their best shape, these rumors and narratives have also taken a toll on the youngsters. So they feel it was about time for someone from the team to speak out.

“Man. That was awkward. Kings have the worst record in the league, he has the highest usage rate on the team,” another frustrated fan shares their piece of mind on the entire situation. The fan here comes with a different opinion. The belief here is that, though some narratives and rumors are baseless around the franchise and its players, none of that warrants the Kings to win only 14 games with Westbrook recording the highest usage rate among the players. So the user believes that other than going on a rant, the nine-time All-Star should focus on improving his team’s performance.

Overall, the Kings have the worst record in the NBA (14-50) right now, and fans are not expecting any drastic improvement in the upcoming 19 games in the regular season. But with multiple players sidelined due to injuries, all they want is a little more empathy and support from the media and the fans, as per Westbrook, who is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per contest while shooting 43% from the field.