Pacers Broadcast Help Luka Doncic’s MVP Case as Mike Wilbon’s Comments Backfires

Luka Doncic doesn’t have to say it out loud that he is worthy of being in the MVP race. His numbers this season speak for themselves. However, for ESPN legend Michael Wilbon, the eye test and stats aren’t justifying Luka’s case. But after his “don’t talk to me about a guy who plays half the court” statement on Pardon the Interruption, the NBA world didn’t sit in silence.

Among many critics, Emmy-winning director Jason Gallagher got an opportunity for 3.5 minutes during the Lakers vs Pacers game on Monday. In fact, the Indiana Pacers broadcast seemingly helped the Slovenian sensation’s MVP case. Well, Gallagher didn’t mince words. According to him, Luka is “undoubtedly” first team on the NBA.

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Gallagher had a three-step program set for explaining the 27-year-old LA Lakers star’s performance this season. In his second point, the director sent a clear message to Mike Wilbon. “There’s nothing I hate more than these NBA myths that get perpetuated by national media members who don’t actually watch basketball,” Jason Gallagher spewed out. He then read out what truly matters: the stats.

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With Luka Doncic on the court, the Lakers allow 115.9 points per 100 possessions. However, that number drops to 121.5 when he sits, a near six-point swing that flips the narrative. Moreover, Doncic controls the glass with a 19.5% defensive rebound rate, leading all guards. Add 1.6 steals and 2.8 deflections, and suddenly he shapes possessions, disrupts rhythm, and forces chaos where opponents expect comfort.

“This is a guy who’s getting picked on a lot. And he is still in the top 10 in steals, which is just kind of nuts,” Gallagher continued. “When Luka Doncic messes up on defense, he does it in a very loud way, similar to James Harden. Unfortunately, that’s allowed people like Michael Wilbon to perpetuate this myth that he is a defensive liability when he’s on the floor.”

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Lately, analysts have indeed compared Doncic to James Harden’s MVP era. Well, James Harden averaged 29.6 points per game across nine seasons with the Rockets. This included a three-year run beginning his MVP year in 2017–18 to 2019–20. The Beard put up at least 30 points per game. He won the NBA’s scoring title three straight times. However, he never came close to the Larry O’Brien trophy. Many say that the star guard’s inability to play in defensive roles was the cause. And Doncic might face a similar fate.

“The reason he didn’t win championships is because of what we’re seeing in Luka,” Max Kellerman said earlier in January. “The offensive style of play does not get everyone involved, but you can live with it because he’s an offensive juggernaut. But when you combine that with no effort on defense, and by the way, I got to say this, Harden put more effort on defense than Luka does more effort.”

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Meanwhile, Michael Pina said earlier in March, “Do you remember when Harden was in the ’17, ’18, ’16 era when he was a very good player, MVP candidate, ridiculous numbers. But once a week, there would be a meme where he would just glitch out on defense and just be standing still, and action would be happening around him… That’s happening with Luka quite a bit in a way.”

Well, Luka Doncic may not be an all-time great. However, given his offensive impact and his ability to positively impact the defensive end this season, one could say he is improving. Again, numbers paint a sharper picture for the Los Angeles Lakers star. In 2025–26, he is posting 1.6 steals, 0.6 blocks, and about 2.2 deflections per game. Meanwhile, last season hovered around 1.8–1.9 steals with slightly higher deflections.

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Therefore, he is poking at passing lanes, applying pressure, and stirring chaos. Therefore, the “half-court” label fades, even when outcomes fluctuate.

The MVP chants are getting louder for Luka Doncic

Arenas and streets have a common chant this season, and that’s “Luka Doncic, MVP.” Now, amidst criticism about his defense, why is his case one of the strongest in the league right now?

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Doncic is tearing through defenses with ruthless control. He leads the league in scoring, ranks third in assists, and tops all guards in rebounds. Moreover, his 37.8% usage rate, seventh highest ever, screams volume. Yet, efficiency refuses to dip. Instead, Doncic sustains around 61% true shooting, which flips the usual trend. Therefore, every possession bends to his rhythm.

He carries one of the heaviest offensive loads in NBA history, yet still delivers elite results. Meanwhile, winning follows. The Lakers sit third in the West despite LeBron James missing 21 games and Austin Reaves missing 28. Lineups keep changing; however, Doncic stays steady. Consequently, they outperform projections by at least 10 wins. Credit flows to JJ Redick, yet Doncic remains the engine driving it all.

Imago Mar 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) after 60 point game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images

“In conclusion, there’s the offensive case, the statistical dominance, and the high efficiency of scoring despite being high volume,” Jason Gallagher said. “The defensive liability thing is a total myth when you look at the actual numbers and watch the actual basketball games. Shout out to Mike Wilbon again. He clearly has an impact on winning, with the Lakers sitting at 46 and 26 in a highly competitive Western Conference.”

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After Gallagher’s dissection, the Los Angeles Lakers went on to win 137-130 against the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Luka once again was on fire, scoring 43 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. With that, the Slovenian star has averaged 39.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.4 steals, 0.6 blocks, and 4.0 turnovers in 38.3 minutes in the last 10 games. He also shot 47.3% from the field (131/277), 37.4% from three (52/139), and 77.8% from the line (77/99).

So, it all comes down to one question: Who is doing it better, what Luka Doncic is doing this season?