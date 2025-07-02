Pacers Called ‘Cheap’ After Myles Turner Achieves $107M Dream With Help of 2 NBA Stars

The Indiana Pacers just came one game away from winning an NBA championship. The model of their team, reliant on its depth, troubled opponents. The players believed in a system that didn’t rely on a single player. That’s why their actions over the past few days have been questionable. It’s just one decision in hindsight. The Pacers let Myles Turner walk away for nothing.

The Pacers’ stretch big was an integral part of their rise. He’d been in Indiana for a decade and was thrilled to see the direction of the team. But the Pacers lost him due to an easily avoidable issue. They were “cheap,” as Tim Bontemps passionately points out. Their offer to Turner was a measly three-year deal, which didn’t pay him nearly as much as the Bucks’ $107 million offer.

Seeing they haven’t paid a tax bill in two decades, the Pacers’ decision does help follow that pattern. However, Bontemps feels their offer to Turner was premeditated because of the situation around the league.

“Let’s be honest, the Pacers looked around, saw nobody with cap room to really challenge it for Myles Turner, and they thought they could play hardball and get a deal. That’s obviously what happened… And they found out what happened in the worst way possible, where they have egg all over their faces after this franchise, after years of, frankly, a pretty indifferent fan base, and, you know, having OK teams and not really making any kind of a mark, had had this unbelievable two-year run, all this energy behind the team,” he said on Hoop Collective.

So, where do the Pacers go after losing a unique talent like Turner because of this strategy? “Maybe they can sign Deandre Ayton or some other person,” he continued. But Bontemps doesn’t feel he is an ideal fit at all. “They’re not Myles Turner,” he said directly.

via Imago Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

That is indeed the bitter truth. Turner bled for the Pacers, going through every phase that came their way. More so, he wanted to remain a part of the culture they built as the longest-tenured player. But the Pacers refused to give him an appropriate contract despite the team getting to at least the ECF for the past two seasons.

They surely didn’t see their arch-rivals Bucks waive Damian Lillard to create this space. But what really changed the landscape of the market was Naz Reid’s extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The deal that sealed Myles Turner’s future

Looking at the cap space around the NBA, the Indiana Pacers’ tactic did make sense. No team had the space to afford Turner’s needs, not even the Bucks. But two players changed the former Pacers’ fortunes. Notably, the domino effect began with Naz Reid. The Timberwolves center signed a five-year $125 million deal.

That was where the market changed. But the Hoop Collective crew believes had Myles Turner had waited more, he could have got a better deal from the Bucks.

“If Myles Turner hadn’t gotten signed before this Jakob Poeltl extension, that also would have reset the market, I think, for Myles Turner, because he’s better than Jakob Poeltl also. So that would have been a delayed reaction. But when Naz Reid got signed the other day, if you’re Myles Turner and you’re sitting at home, you’re saying, hmm, I was just the starting center on a team that went to Game 7 of the NBA Finals… It’s time for me to get paid, right?” Bontemps argued.

Poeltl’s four-year $104 million extension would have been another bargaining chip for Myles Turner. In terms of his skill set, it complements the modern NBA. Furthermore, his rim protection is among the top tier in the league today. But Reid, a similar prototype getting his bag, was what put the center market into perspective.

There aren’t many centers with the skillset of Turner. If there are, they are also getting paid the top dollar. Ideally, he would have expected the Pacers to trust him for the future, having done wonders for the franchise in his decade-long spell. Unfortunately, their reluctance to pay him the market price could ultimately see the franchise unable to capitalize on their blistering two-year run.

All it would have taken to avoid this was giving Myles Turner a deal that reflects his dedication. Where do you think the Pacers can go from here? Let us know your views in the comments below.