Recently, Tyrese Haliburton got assigned to the G-League affiliate Noblesville Boom amid his ongoing recovery from the left hamstring strain. But the Indiana Pacers guard shared an important personal development that has everyone excited. The Haliburtons will soon add another member to the family.

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Jade and Tyrese, who have been together for years, are expecting a child. They met at Iowa State University, became friends and started dating in April 2019. She has played a grounding role in the Pacers guard’s life. Whether it be support needed when he was traded from Sacramento to Indiana or during his current injury spell.

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“Baby Hali 🧸 Spring 2027.” The carousel photos on Instagram even featured the Goldendoodle, who has been part of their family since his rookie season. Ames was even wearing a cute bandana that said BIG BROTHER.

Two weeks away from their big wedding celebration, the couple officially married in an intimate courthouse ceremony. They also hosted a large wedding ceremony and reception earlier this year and had a blowout celebration in Carmel that included an appearance by rapper 50 Cent.

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It was in 2025, a month after his torn right Achilles tendon injury, when Tyrese Haliburton proposed on the basketball court at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum, surrounded by roses, candles, and a “Will You Marry Me?” sign. The Pacers guard even called her “You’re everything I’ve ever prayed for and more.” And now their family is growing.

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Teammates and friends react to Tyese Haliburton’s news

Simone Biles and Tyrese Haliburton were part of the 2024 contingent at the Paris Olympics. Recently, the Olympic gymnast played on Haliburton’s team alongside her husband, Colts safety Jonathan Owens, at the 2026 Pacers Foundation Softball Classic at Victory Field in Indianapolis. She couldn’t contain her excitement.

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“OMGGGG CONGRATS 🤍🤍.”

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Even Caitlin Clark was super excited. “I CANT WAIT ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you both!!” Ever since the Indiana Fever guard was drafted, the friendship between the two has grown close.

In fact, along with their respective partners, Connor McCaffery and Jade Haliburton, they have maintained a daily group chat, regularly go on double dates, and attend each other’s games.

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Other WNBA stars who commented were Breanna Stewart, “Congrats!!” and Lexie Hull, Cameron Brink. Even Tyrese Haliburton’s current NBA rival and best friend since college days at the Iowa State Cyclones was celebrating for the couple.

Georges Niang wrote, “Let’s goooooo🔥🔥🔥.” He was an alum when Hali was making his mark from 2018 to 20. The duo has stayed connected since then and still shares the same bond.

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Just as Niang mentored Tyrese Haliburton entering the 2020 draft, Hali passed that support down to Ziaire Williams. Even the Lakers guard was quick to react to the announcement. “Congrats bro!! 🙌🙌”

Pacers teammates Jay Huff and Jalen Slawson also were among the other sporting celebrities that congratulated the couple.