Pacers HC Drops Bennedict Mathurin and Taelon Peter Injury Update After Exits vs Grizzlies

The Indiana Pacers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies in a decisive 128-103 defeat. The game was marked by uncertainty as guards Bennedict Mathurin and Taelon Peter both had to leave early, raising concerns about their availability for upcoming matches.

Head coach Rick Carlisle addressed the situation with the media, stating, “It’s Ben’s forefoot. We’ll see how he is and whether he needs imaging done. We’ll get to probably Dallas tomorrow, Sunday. I don’t know if there’s any MRI places open tomorrow… And Taelon’s got a groin thing, right? So that’s that. I don’t know. On paper, we might have 10 or 11 guys tomorrow. But we’ll have to see.” His comments underscored the challenges the Pacers face heading into a back-to-back game.

Carlisle maintained a composed outlook as he addressed Indiana’s ongoing injury challenges. “We just got to focus on, you know, what we have and not what we don’t have. And we all got to be, you know, solution-based thinkers. Everybody, from me to all of our two-way players,” he said during the post-game interview. While recognizing the team’s difficult circumstances, he remains optimistic about opportunities for growth and adaptation amid these setbacks.

Looking towards their upcoming back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Carlisle stressed the importance of minor adjustments. “We’ve got to find it and, you know, we’ll look at the things that we need to look at tomorrow at our meeting and get ready for Minnesota. But it’s the NBA, you know, it’s hard,” he said. The Pacers are striving to balance recovery, preparation, and strategy within a compressed schedule, with Carlisle stressing the importance of learning from each game while continuing to move forward.

Offensively, Indiana has been challenged by their lack of point guard play. When asked if the game is more difficult, Carlisle was direct. “Yeah, without playmakers, the game is much more difficult.” His points highlighted how the team’s flow and execution were significantly affected by their lead playmakers out tonight, and it may remain the case if it is not addressed soon.

Bennedict Mathurin Makes an Impact Amid Indiana’s Guard Crisis

Before his exit from the game, Bennedict Mathurin had been extremely productive against the Grizzlies. In his 24 minutes on the court, Mathurin tallied 26 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and just one turnover. After sustaining the injury, he attempted to play through it by tightening his sneakers around his foot but was eventually forced to leave the game. Taelon Peter, the rookie shooting guard on a two-way contract, exited just two minutes into the game due to a sore groin and did not return for the remainder of the contest.

USA Today via Reuters Jan 14, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) reacts to receiving a technical foul Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, during an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With these two injuries, Indiana stands extremely thin at the guard spots. Currently, Tyrese Haliburton, TJ McConnell, Johnny Furphy, Quenton Jackson, and Kam Jones are all out. With their new injuries, the only guard options left for the Pacers are two-way player RayJ Dennis and fourth-year shooting guard Ben Sheppard.

At times during the game, the Pacers were forced to run lineups with three centers (Isaiah Jackson, Jay Huff, James Wiseman) together at points late in the game, and this could add up to a huge problem if not dealt with soon.

As the Pacers assess their injury challenges and recent setbacks, it’s crucial to shift focus toward the upcoming back-to-back against the Timberwolves. Indiana must strategically adjust its rotation and manage player minutes wisely to remain competitive, all while staying patient for updates on key players’ statuses. This is the moment to demonstrate resilience and adaptability on the court.