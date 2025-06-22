Pacers Injury Report: Are Pascal Siakam & Myles Turner Playing Tonight in NBA Finals Game 7 vs. OKC?

The fans think this is gonna be one of the best NBA games of all time. But do you blame them? Indiana winning will cap off the mother of all underdog stories. And who doesn’t love an underdog story? Sure, it’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs Tyrese Haliburton in the media. But OKC have the Thundertaker to fear. And when Pascal Siakam gets going, not even a brick wall can stop the man.

This Pacers setup is admirable only due to it’s sheer team play. Hali is the face in the media – the reality of the team game doesn’t get bigger than Rick Carlisle’s in Indiana. But they haven’t been prone to injuries this season at all. So who’s in and who’s out for the most important game of their lives?

Pacers injury report ahead of Thunder clash

Siakam is the only one on this Pacers team with a ring. Leading by example? That’s inbuilt. He’s been stealing OKC’s thunder all series long. How else would you class averages of 19.8/8.3/4 in the biggest stage of them all? He’s even sandwiched his 6 games with two double-doubles. And fortunately, P’s fit to play tonight. Those numbers are only bound to get better, just like his leadership since his last championship success with the Raptors in 2019.

“I wasn’t a leader then,” he said earlier in the series. “On the floor, I was one of the guys that would go and get things to happen for us. But off the court, I was (in) Year 3. We had so many veterans on our team that had been through way more than I could ever imagine as a player. I was mostly just grateful I had those guys around and leaning into their confidence and the way they played to help me just play my game and be free.”

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and center Myles Turner (33) guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrate a made basket during game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

As mentioned earlier, he’s not the only hero in Indiana. And another one of those unsung ones is their big man, Myles Turner. If you’re one of the only 3 people LeBron James is willing to take a paycut for, then you’re obviously doing something right. This would mean the Lakers snatching their veteran-most player at the moment. But that’s for later. Turner is ready to play in Game 7, a game he’s fit for.

Pacers expected lineup vs Thunder

Tyrese Haliburton being questionable is just a formality. There’s no way their ace is not gonna feature in the biggest game in franchise history. OKC on the other hand? A squeaky clean injury report, with Nikola Topic the only exception after his season ending ACL injury. The Pacers have not changed their starting 5 in forever. And they’re not expected to now, either:

Point Guard Tyrese Haliburton Shooting Guard Andrew Nembhard Small Forward Aaron Nesmith Power Forward Pascal Siakam Center Myles Turner

So, who’s it gonna be? The most coveted prize, given to the winner of the most anticipated game in NBA history. Stories don’t get more exciting than this. And at the center of it all? Pascal Siakam. Can the former winner repeat an underdog story (this time with the Pacers) worthy of a place in history?