Pacers Issue Statement After Joining $250,000 Relief Effort as 7 Die in Indiana Storms and Flooding

Indiana is going through a difficult time. Heavy rains over the past week have caused rivers to crest, seriously damaging or washing out roads and bridges. Mayor Joe Hogsett called the flooding the worst the state has faced in more than 30 years. About 130,000 utility customers statewide are still without power, down from a peak of 300,000. In this time of distress, Indiana’s sports organizations have joined hands to make a six-figure $250,000 donation for the community.

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The Indiana Pacers (NBA), Indiana Fever (WNBA), and Noblesville Boom (G League), collectively under the Pacers Sports and Entertainment umbrella, are joining the Indianapolis Colts (NFL) in making a $125,000 contribution apiece.

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“Sports have a unique ability to bring people together, and our connection to this community extends well beyond the court or the field,” said Pacers Foundation Chair Rachel Simon in an official statement. “That’s why we’re proud to join the Colts and the Irsay family in supporting the American Red Cross to help provide relief to the individuals and families who have been impacted by these devastating floods. Our thoughts are with everyone across Central Indiana whose homes, businesses and lives have been disrupted by this severe weather.”

“It’s incredible to have a partner you can call, and that’s going to say yes because they care,” Simon continued. “I think the partnership, it’s unique. I think we’ve been told that many times, that our relationship is very unique, and I think it’s a good thing for the state.”

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The professional sports organizations announced their relief effort on Sunday after the Colts’ afternoon training camp practice at Grand Park Sports Complex in suburban Indianapolis. Funds will go to the American Red Cross to provide critical assistance with the ongoing emergency.

“It is emotional to see some of the pictures and videos of places I went to as a kid, where I was just a couple of weeks ago,” Colts co-owner Kalen Jackson said, citing the impact on two favorite local destinations. “I was in Conner Prairie earlier this week. Today I was at the Fashion Mall and seeing you can’t even drive on those roads and seeing it’s still, in fact, sloshing around there. I have friends who live in areas that have been affected, so this is a very personal thing.”

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Heavy rainfall and tornadoes have caused historic flooding and damaged roads, in turn displacing residents across several communities. President Donald Trump has issued an emergency declaration covering more than half of Indiana’s 92 counties, making federal assistance available immediately in the recovery efforts.

The White River has crested at more than 24 feet in Anderson and Noblesville, dangerously surpassing a 1913 record.

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The American Red Cross has been working tirelessly to provide immediate assistance to residents affected by the flooding. Terry Stigdon, CEO of the American Red Cross Indiana Region, said about 200 people were served meals on Saturday night, while more than 4,700 meal packages and snacks had been distributed in recent days.

“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership and generous support during such a challenging time for so many Hoosiers,” Stigdon said. “This gift reflects the power of our community coming together to help neighbors in need. It will help ensure families impacted by the devastating flooding have access to critical assistance now and the support they need for their recovery.”

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Unfortunately, at least seven people have died in weather-related incidents across Indiana. The deaths were connected to flooding, falling debris, structural damage, and other hazards caused by the severe weather.

One of the deaths occurred after a bicyclist encountered a collapsed roadway in Henry County over the weekend. A 4-year-old boy in Jennings County, a 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Delaware County, an 86-year-old woman in Porter County, and a 32-year-old man in LaPorte County have also lost their lives.

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“There are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child. Our hearts are with Matthew [Morey]’s family, friends, classmates, and everyone who knew and loved him,” officials said in a statement to CBS News.

The incoming Purdue freshman went missing after he entered the Mississinewa River earlier in the week.

Authorities continue to assess the damage and determine the full impact of the storms. The storm caused “catastrophic flooding for portions of central Indiana,” per the National Weather Service. Over 11 inches of rain was reported in some areas.

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Heavy rain returned to parts of Indiana Sunday morning, adding to concerns in communities already dealing with saturated ground and flooding. Conditions improved in Indianapolis later in the day, however, with sunny and hot weather allowing the Colts to continue their scheduled training camp practice.

For families affected by the flooding, the relief will likely extend well beyond the immediate emergency. The contribution from Indiana’s sports organizations provides additional resources at a critical time while communities across the state work toward recovery.

This isn’t the first time NBA organizations have actively participated in flood relief. As recently as last year, Texas Hill Country suffered catastrophic damage, with more than 100 people losing their lives. The NBA, NBPA, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs collaborated to donate more than $2 million to support immediate and long-term relief for those most impacted.