Pacers vs Bulls Injury Report (Nov. 29): Are Coby White, Andrew Nembhard Playing Tonight?

The Indiana Pacers will continue their four-game home stand against the Chicago Bulls. Despite a poor start this season, the franchise enters tonight’s back-to-back coming off a fresh win against the Washington Wizards last night and will hope to build on that. However, it won’t come easily against a 9-9 Chicago Bulls side led by the likes of Coby White and Josh Giddey.

More so, because of the sheer number of injuries on their roster. Indiana already is missing its superstar point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, and to add to their misery, even their other point guard, Andrew Nembhard, missed Friday night’s action. Speaking of him, the biggest question for the Pacers tonight is whether he’ll play or not.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Are Andrew Nembhard, Johnny Furphy playing tonight?

Well, it’s hard to think of a team that has been as hard hit by injuries as last year’s finalists, and that somehow got worse last night when Andrew Nembhard joined the others on the sidelines. The guard suffered a quadriceps injury, because of which he couldn’t play last night. However, the good news is he has been upgraded to questionable ahead of tonight’s game.

So, there’s a good chance we might see him in action tonight. This is, of course, a huge boost for the Pacers, with the 25-year-old being one of their few bright spots this season. Before last night, Nembhard had been averaging a solid 17.5 points along with 1.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Hopefully, he’ll be able to add to those numbers tonight if he suits.

However, that doesn’t really solve Indiana’s injury crisis. That’s because the likes of Johnny Furphy, Aaron Nesmith, and Obi Toppin will all miss tonight’s game. While Furphy and Nesmith are ruled out because of ankle and knee injuries, respectively, Toppin has only recently undergone a procedure on his foot and will be out for a while.

Meanwhile, Quenton Jackson and Kam Jones will also be on the sidelines with hamstring and back problems, respectively. Lastly, the Pacers will also be without Tyrese Haliburton, who is still recovering from the Achilles tear he suffered in Game 7 of last season’s NBA Finals. As for the Bulls, they’re doing much better in comparison.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report: Are Coby White, Josh Giddey playing tonight?

Although the Chicago Bulls are going through a slump, they’ll back themselves to get a result tonight. Coby White, who is listed as questionable, seems to have recovered from his calf injury and is expected to suit up tonight. The 25-year-old guard did show great signs last night against the Hornets, scoring 25 points in 29 minutes and helping his team register a 123-116 win.

Nonetheless, while Coby White is back in the mix and will complement Josh Giddey in the backcourt, the Bulls will miss a few of their stars. Issac Okoro is one of them. The forward won’t play tonight due to a back issue. Meanwhile, Dalen Terry and Zach Collins will also be on the sidelines for this game due to injuries.

While Terry is dealing with a calf problem, his teammate Collins is suffering from a wrist injury. While the Bulls will miss all these players, their absences should not really affect their game tonight. Although they’ve been struggling defensively, given their current short-handedness, this should still be an easy game for them.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Pacers vs Bulls

So, here’s how the Indiana Pacers could start amid their injury troubles:

Position Player PG Andrew Nembhard (probable) SG Bennedict Mathurin SF Jarace Walker PF Pascal Siakam C Jay Huff

And here’s how the Chicago Bulls could start with Coby White:

Position Player PG Josh Giddey SG Coby White (Q) SF Kevin Heurter PF Matas Buzelis C Nikola Vucevic

Well, this should be an entertaining game. On paper, the Bulls have a clear upper hand, but they’ve not looked comfortable as of late. So, if Andrew Nembhard starts, the Pacers could hope to get a result tonight and register back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Will they be able to? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch as we await tip-off.