Injured Luka Doncic Sends Strong Message to Rockets Ahead of NBA Christmas Games

The Los Angeles Lakers are one step closer to the big Christmas Day game. They are hosting the Houston Rockets on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Undoubtedly, it will be a special day as LeBron James will make his 20th appearance at the holiday games. However, it’s Luka Doncic who is stealing the spotlight this time.

Who knew the Slovenian Sensation was waiting for Kevin Durant & Co. with a “warm” message? X user Luka Updates shared a tweet on Tuesday. Now, whoever handed Doncic a device with Snapchat has seemingly done God’s work!

Using an extremely Christmas-y filter, the 26-year-old sharpshooter conveyed his message to the Rockets. “We look forward to welcoming you to LA for Christmas, where we celebrate the holiday by handing out big gifts and tough Ls. Merry Swishmas!”

Goofy indeed! And lethal to say the least. Evidently, Luka Doncic is ready to welcome his Christmas Day rivals. But the question is, will he himself be on the floor?

Realistic timeline for Luka Doncic’s return

Saturday night tilted the Lakers‘ storyline as Luka Doncic absorbed a knee to his lower left leg late in the first half against the Clippers. He exited and never returned as the 103 -88 loss unfolded. The team later labeled it a calf contusion. He was already ruled out versus Phoenix, marking a fourth absence tied to the same leg, though sources insist this knock stands separate from October.

Officially, Doncic carries a day-to-day tag, with staff monitoring how his leg responds across upcoming practices. Contusions, unlike strains, usually clear without prolonged rehab. October offers context, when a similar issue sidelined him for three games.

Therefore, barring setbacks, a compact recovery window feels realistic. Roughly two to four games sit as the sensible projection, keeping expectations grounded yet cautiously optimistic in Los Angeles. That leads naturally to Christmas and the looming Rockets showcase.

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The Lakers face Phoenix, then benefit from a brief pause before the holiday stage, a slim but valuable runway. Doncic is averaging 34.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.8 assists, making his absence feel like a void. Still, caution has ruled recent decisions. And the call likely waits until game day.

And while the message is clear from Luka’s end, his presence or absence on game day could play a decisive role for the Los Angeles Lakers. Presently third in the West, the Purple and Gold are aiming for the stars. But if the tables are truly overturned on Thursday, then Houston could be the thorn they didn’t notice.