Insider Announces Warriors’ Plan for Jonathan Kuminga After Jimmy Butler’s ACL Tear

The blow could not be heavier for Golden State. Losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL tear has sent shockwaves through Dub Nation, stripping the Warriors of leadership and late-game calm. As questions grow about how they move forward, one answer may already be in-house. Jonathan Kuminga, a player with a similar skill set, has quietly watched from the bench for 16 games and may now be needed most.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

JK requested a trade on January 15, the first day he was eligible. But does Butler’s injury give the athletic forward a chance to showcase his potential to the organization? Head coach Steve Kerr is “absolutely” sure about giving him a chance. If only it were that easy to convince Kuminga.

Shams Charania noted that the relationship between the player and coach is fractured, ‘beyond repair’. That being said, the Warriors are dealing with two alternatives. First is deciding whether Kuminga can naturally replace Butler. If not, their trade demands could completely change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do you try to find a deal out there in the marketplace that can help the Warriors win and compete without Jimmy Butler? That’s a gaping hole for this team. So, two teams that have interest in Jonathan Kuminga: the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. So do the players say DeMar DeRozan? Does that fit the bill of what the Warriors could need without Jimmy Butler? But one way or another, the Warriors are about to find out where they stand with Jonathan Kuminga this season,” said Charania.

Kuminga has faced a troubling situation after signing an extension. However, his work ethic and drive have remained unchanged. Draymond Green revealed the explosive forward continues to show up for the Warriors and stays prepared. At the very least, his teammates will be confident that Kuminga can perform despite not being active for the past 16 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

When he got minutes, that was during the first month of the season, JK showed delightful improvements. He shot 45% from three across six games while posting 17.5 points per game. Whether he’s willing to help the Warriors or not will depend on where that relationship stands. Inside the locker room, the old guards of the team have praised the way he’s handled the situation.

Their presence might impact his decision. And Kuminga’s playing might actually benefit his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A window to help the Warriors, and Jonathan Kuminga

Over the last month, Steve Kerr has tried to call up Kuminga. The fifth-year forward reported back soreness and continued his inactive streak. It wasn’t well received, but at the same time understandable. Expecting a trade in the near future, Kuminga avoided the risk of actually picking up an injury, potentially jeopardising a chance at new beginnings this season. He knew even if he performed well, Kerr and the Warriors wouldn’t rely on him going forward.

That landscape has changed. Jonathan Kuminga is the closest thing the Warriors have to Butler. He prefers to play in the pocket, attacks the glass, and is a versatile defender. He doesn’t have any obligation to help the franchise. However, if JK takes this chance and shines in his role, his future could look brighter. For now, teams might not give Kuminga a max extension because of his limited game time and unknown potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

That won’t stand as an obstacle if Jonathan Kuminga goes out and proves he can play at an All-Star level. It could also help the Warriors recoup a better return if they deal JK next season. But more than their benefit, his reputation as a player, from possible star potential to actually walking the talk, opens his career up to endless possibilities. Kuminga could leave next summer, all while making a strong statement.

The Warriors will allow Kuminga some time to bloom. Patience has been forced upon them after Butler’s season-ending ailment. It all comes down to their pitch for JK. Can the Warriors convince him to represent their colors after completely blacklisting him from their rotations?