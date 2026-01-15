Insider Announces Warriors Stance on Anthony Davis, Michael Porter Jr. Amid Jonathan Kuminga Trade Demand

If there is one franchise that needs to make a trade move, it’s the Golden State Warriors. Standing at a crossroads with Jonathan Kuminga’s future up in the air. They have their eyes on potential candidates, but adding them? That’s where the front office is drawing a line, or maybe it’s the other way around. Meanwhile, the Dubs have seemingly clarified their vision about adding Michael Porter Jr. and Anthony Davis to their lineup.

According to a recent report by Anthony Slater and Shams Charania, the Warriors are targeting expiring deals in any Jonathan Kuminga trade and have shown little interest in absorbing long-term money unless it clearly delivers undeniable value. Anthony Davis is earning $54.12 million in 2025–26. With his salary rising to $58.4 million the following year and $62.7 million through a 2027–28 player option, totaling a $175.37 million obligation for Golden State.

This is also one of the reasons why the Warriors have no appetite for the three-years and $60.4 million left on Malik Monk’s contract. However, reports note that Keon Ellis, who is on a low-cost expiring deal, could appeal to them as an added incentive. This again means the Dallas Mavericks’ big man is seemingly out of trade discussions for the Dubs’ front office just because of his 18-month long contract.

Imago Dec 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) walks back up the court during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors have gone radio silent for over a month without dialogue with the Brooklyn Nets. Moreover, there has been zero traction on a Michael Porter Jr pursuit. The $179 million star could’ve been a good offensive addition when veterans like Stephen Curry are resting.

At the same time, the Warriors’ interest in the Pelicans’ star Trey Murphy III remains unfazed. However, New Orleans continues to shut down outreach on every young wing. Therefore, the Golden State is circling options cautiously, prioritizing patience over noise while the market stays tight amid leaguewide pressure.

In simple terms, the Warriors are exploring the market. However, their criteria and the other side’s demands aren’t sitting at the same table. And now, even Jonathan Kuminga’s life at the Bay is seemingly coming to an end. That is, if only the team can find a feasible and profitable landing spot for the 23-year-old.

Jonathan Kuminga gave his verdict to the Golden State Warriors

The 23-year-old Jonathan Kuminga has turned trade-eligible on Thursday. And on the very first day, he demanded a trade away from the Golden State Warriors. JK’s journey with the franchise hit a new low after appearing in 12 opening games for them in the 2025-26 season. However, inconsistency glued him to the bench, and frustration continued to collect. Since then, Kumiga has missed 13 consecutive games while sliding to the end of a crowded rotation amid rising internal tension now.

Meanwhile, the relationship with management eroded further. An hour before a Jan. 2 matchup against Oklahoma City, he scratched himself with back soreness despite Steve Kerr planning minutes. Earlier, the sides endured tense summer talks that ended in a two-year $46.8 million pact with a team option. Kuminga felt boxed in while the structure preserved deadline flexibility for front office trade maneuvering and future leverage.

Imago Imagn

Therefore, the Golden State Warriors have canvassed the league for solutions. The Sacramento Kings and the Dallas Mavericks have expressed interest as part of longer-term plans, while others continue to monitor quietly. Kuminga’s $24.3 million option for next season allows expiring use or summer matching.

This is where the Warriors draw the sharpest line. The market is loud, yet they are being selective. Long money scares them, and flexibility rules every call. Meanwhile, Kuminga wants out, and time grows thin. Therefore, patience battles urgency. One clean fit could reset everything. Or the standoff lingers and defines this season.