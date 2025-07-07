Insider Drops Jonathan Kuminga Update After Steve Kerr’s Indirect Message

“I already know that I’m ready. The more you keep telling me to get ready, it becomes kind of irritating.” That’s what Jonathan Kuminga said back in April, and it really shows the frustrating spot he and the Golden State Warriors are in right now. Kuminga, the hyper-athletic 22-year-old forward, believes he’s ready for a starring role. But his coach, Steve Kerr, keeps talking about patience and sacrifice, which is basically the foundation of the Warriors dynasty. It’s a classic clash: a young player eager to prove himself versus an experienced coach’s way of thinking. And now, with Kuminga’s contract situation stuck, this whole disagreement is about to get serious.

On Sunday, The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, a trusted voice covering the Warriors, dropped an update on the situation, and it seems the waiting game will continue. “No significant traction on the Jonathan Kuminga front over the weekend, per sources,” Slater tweeted. “Restricted free agency around the NBA remains ice cold. Conversations and little action.” But while the market may be “ice cold,” one team has reportedly been turning up the heat. Slater confirmed that the Sacramento Kings have been the “strongest pursuer” of the Warriors’ young wing. However, that also has come to a standstill.

According to a recent report, the Kings have already made a solid sign-and-trade offer for Kuminga. It included former first-round pick Devin Carter and two future second-round picks. But the Warriors, sources say, saw this as a “buy-low attempt” and quickly said no to the offer. Golden State’s asking price is still high: they’re reportedly pushing for a future first-round pick and a promising young player in any sign-and-trade deal for Kuminga.

It’s easy to see why Kuminga is frustrated. Ever since the Jimmy Butler trade took place, Kuminga’s playing time practically vanished. His injury earlier in the season obviously didn’t help his case. The stalemate has now set the stage for a high-stakes meeting in Las Vegas, where Kuminga and his agent will sit down with Kerr and the Warriors’ front office to hash out a path forward.

But just as things were getting tense, Steve Kerr, who knows a thing or two about sending subtle messages, told a story from when he used to play for the San Antonio Spurs. Kerr openly talked about a time he was frustrated because he wasn’t playing much under Gregg Popovich. As a quiet way to show he wasn’t happy, he sat on the floor at the very end of the bench. And of course, Popovich saw it.

“Pop pulled me aside, and he goes, ‘Hey, listen,’” Kerr remembered. “He didn’t say it in front of the team. He just said, ‘Listen. The reason we signed you is because of who you are—your character, what you bring to a team. And I see you sitting on the floor. That’s not who you are. You’re a sit-on-the-bench guy. And you know, if you sit on the bench, you’re going to be ready for when your time comes again.’” For Kerr, it was a moment that made him humble but was also really meaningful, and he wants Kuminga to learn from it.

USA Today via Reuters October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After returning from injury, he impressed against the Lakers with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Postgame, Steph Curry urged everyone to let him grow without overanalyzing: “We don’t have to have a declaration after every game… He’s figuring out.” Kuminga has heard the “stay ready” message — and responded. The real question is whether the Warriors are finally ready to give him the consistent role he’s earned.

As Jonathan Kuminga’s future looms, new faces shine in the summer league

As the Warriors continue to sort out Kuminga’s future, their focus has temporarily turned to fresh faces on the Summer League stage. The team’s second-round pick, Will Richard, made his debut against the Spurs in a 90-88 loss, and wasted no time showcasing his skill set. “That was my first time playing fives since the (National) championship game,” Richard said after scoring 16 points, including a clutch fourth-quarter triple that nearly swung the game.

Richard showed a blend of aggressiveness and poise, going 8-for-8 at the free throw line while knocking down big shots in key moments. He wasn’t the only unheralded Warrior to impress. LJ Cryer, a March Madness standout from Houston, lit up the court with five 3-pointers on seven attempts, tallying 19 points. “I’m just getting in the flow of the offense, and my teammates are doing a great job of creating advantages,” Cryer said.

Veterans like Isaiah Mobley also stood out. The older brother of Cleveland Cavaliers’ star Evan Mobley, Isaiah scored 16 points and earned praise from coach Lainn Wilson: “If the ball ends up in his hands, something good will typically happen.”

Meanwhile, the crowd also got to see SJSU alum Omari Moore go off against his hometown team, finishing with 13 points and four assists. Moore, who recently played in Turkey, made his presence felt with highlight-reel plays including a powerful dunk and transition assists.

These promising performances underscore the Warriors’ efforts to build for the future even as trade rumors swirl and veterans like Kuminga remain in flux. With Summer League in full swing and new talent making a case for roles in the rotation, the spotlight may shift temporarily—but the questions around Kuminga are far from settled.