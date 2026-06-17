Insider Confirms Celtics Stance on Jaylen Brown’s Future Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story A Celtics insider's one-word response just changed the direction of a major offseason rumor.

Why Giannis' uncertain future has the entire NBA paying attention.

Jaylen Brown finally weighs in as speculation continues to swirl.

In the summer of 2007, the Boston Celtics faced a franchise-defining decision. Rather than continue building patiently around a young core, Danny Ainge pushed his chips to the center of the table and acquired Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen, creating a championship team almost overnight.

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Nearly two decades later, Boston finds itself facing another franchise-defining decision. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the biggest name in the NBA rumor mill following Milwaukee’s disappointing 2025-26 season, and the Celtics are among the teams linked to the two-time MVP. The question is no longer whether Boston is interested. It’s how far the franchise is willing to go to make a deal happen.

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Speaking on a live edition of the Garden Report on CLNS Media, Washburn confirmed his reporting on Boston’s stance directly when host John Zannis pressed him to verify the intel. “They are not shopping Jaylen Brown,” Washburn said. “They’re not dangling him around the league.” When Zannis asked, “And you’re reporting this? Like, this is from people you’ve talked to?” Washburn’s answer was one word: “Yeah.”

The timing of Washburn’s report is significant. Milwaukee’s 2025-26 season ended in disappointment amid injuries, roster questions and growing uncertainty surrounding Giannis’ future. While Antetokounmpo has publicly maintained that winning remains his priority in Milwaukee, multiple insiders have reported increasing league-wide belief that the Bucks could eventually explore trade options as the organization approaches a pivotal offseason.

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That confirmation stood in contrast to much of the reporting that has surfaced throughout the offseason. Yahoo Sports insider Kevin O’Connor reported that Boston was willing to discuss virtually anyone on the roster outside of Jayson Tatum while monitoring the Giannis situation.

“Boston is open to trading anybody besides Jayson Tatum,” O’Connor said.

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If accurate, that would naturally place Brown at the center of any serious discussions given both his stature within the organization and the financial realities of a potential blockbuster.

Furthermore, Bill Simmons added that: “From what I heard, they made an offer in the past week,” Simmons said. “A couple days before I mentioned it on Thursday. I don’t know what the offer was, and I don’t know who was in it.”

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The default assumption across the league was that any offer serious enough to move the needle would have Jaylen Brown at its center. JB is entering the third year of a five-year, $285.4 million supermax contract and is owed $57.1 million in 2026-27 salary that lines up almost perfectly with Giannis’ $58.5 million figure, making him the natural financial centerpiece of any two-team deal.

Beyond the salary match, Brown would also represent the type of player Milwaukee could plausibly build around if it ever chose to move Giannis. The 29-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, remains in his prime, and is under long-term contract. For a Bucks franchise attempting to remain competitive rather than fully rebuild, Brown has frequently been viewed by league observers as the most logical centerpiece in any Celtics-based package.

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However, Washburn’s reporting introduces a significant complication. Brown’s $57.1 million salary for 2026-27 aligns almost perfectly with Giannis’ $58.5 million figure, making him the cleanest path to a legal trade framework. Without Brown, Boston would likely need multiple contracts and potentially a third team to satisfy salary-matching requirements while navigating the league’s restrictive apron rules.

“You Have Not Seen the Best Version of Jaylen Brown,” How Boston’s Star Is Responding to the Trade Noise

While the front office calculates, the player at the center of the speculation has already spoken. During a Sunday night livestream, Brown addressed the swirling rumors directly:

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“I feel confident in the sense where I’m coming into my physicality, my mental game, my weaknesses are turning into my strengths. You have not seen the best version of Jaylen Brown. I look forward to next season. We’ll see where the chips fall, but I’m excited about that.”

The comment arrived as Brown found himself once again at the center of trade speculation. While he never directly addressed the Giannis rumors, the message was clear: he believes his best basketball is still ahead of him.

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Imago Mar 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) congratulate each other in the final seconds of the fourth quarter of their win over the Oklahoma City Thunder at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Washburn himself flagged the morale dimension as the most delicate part of the Celtics’ situation: “If there’s rumors that Jaylen is being moved and he hears that all summer, what kind of mentality will he have coming into next season, which is critical for this franchise?”

The question is legitimate. Brown is coming off a season in which he averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while earning another All-Star selection and finishing sixth in MVP voting. With Jayson Tatum working his way back from injury, Brown emerged as Boston’s primary offensive engine for long stretches of the season.

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Sam Amick of The Athletic echoed Washburn’s reporting from a separate sourcing angle.

“There’s no signs that they’re putting Jaylen out there at all,” Amick said on CLNS Media.

For now, the reporting presents a clear contradiction. While league speculation has largely centered on Brown as the most logical centerpiece of any Giannis package, both Washburn and Amick have indicated that Boston is not actively putting the four-time All-Star on the market. That leaves Brad Stevens with a difficult balancing act: pursuing one of the league’s biggest stars without sacrificing one of the franchise’s own.