Insider Confirms Final Verdict on Kawhi Leonard Trade After Clippers Owner’s Apology

The Kawhi Leonard trade saga finally has an ending in sight.

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Shams Charania confirmed on NBA Today that the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors have agreed to move forward with the trade that will send Leonard back to Toronto. The two teams are now scheduling the official trade call with the NBA, moving the deal closer to completion after it had been stuck for more than two months.

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The agreement was originally reached on June 30. Leonard was set to go to Toronto, while the Clippers would receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-round picks. The deal then went on pause after the NBA opened its investigation into the Clippers’ dealings involving Leonard.

Charania said Toronto, Leonard and the league had all been ready to complete the transaction. The Clippers were the final side that needed to give its approval.

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“Sources tell me that at long last the Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to move forward and complete the Kawhi Leonard to Toronto trade,” Charania said. “The Raptors have been ready. Kawhi Leonard has been ready. The league has been ready as well to sign off on this trade.”

That final sign-off came after the Clippers spent the past 13 days dealing with the NBA’s punishment and working through the internal consequences of the investigation.

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Ballmer’s Compliance Cleared the Way

The NBA’s investigation resulted in a major penalty for the Clippers. The league ordered the franchise to forfeit five first-round picks, issued a $30 million fine and suspended owner Steve Ballmer for one year.

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Those penalties created another layer of uncertainty around the Leonard trade. The Clippers needed time to absorb the ruling and work through their next steps before giving the league the green light to complete the transaction.

According to Charania, Ballmer’s decision to accept the punishment played an important role in allowing the Clippers to move forward.

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“Steve Ballmer accepting his punishment and moving forward here, complying with the NBA’s ruling, played a big part in the Clippers being allowed now to move forward,” Charania said.

The development clears the immediate roadblock that had prevented the Leonard trade from progressing. The Clippers can now move toward completing the deal without Leonard, while Toronto can finally move ahead with the return of its former star.

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The situation has been costly for Los Angeles well beyond losing one of its biggest stars. The five first-round picks the NBA ordered the Clippers to forfeit represent a significant loss of future draft capital, while the trade itself sends additional picks to Toronto.

Charania described the situation as a turbulent chapter for the Clippers, with consequences affecting both the present and the future. The franchise now has to deal with the basketball impact of losing Leonard while also navigating the punishment handed down by the league.

For Toronto, the outcome is much more straightforward. The Raptors are bringing back the player who led them to their first NBA championship in 2019. Leonard also won Finals MVP during that championship run before leaving Toronto for Los Angeles that summer.

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Now, seven years later, he is returning to the same franchise.

Charania also reported that Leonard and the Raptors are expected to work toward a contract extension in the near future. Toronto is looking to build around Leonard and Scottie Barnes as the team prepares to compete in the Eastern Conference.

“Kawhi Leonard gets that landing in Toronto, back where he won the championship in 2019,” Charania said.

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The decision also follows what Leonard’s camp made clear during the original trade discussions in June. According to Charania, Toronto was the only team Leonard was willing to commit to on a long-term contract.

That detail makes the final destination less surprising. Toronto was already Leonard’s preferred landing spot, the Raptors were ready to complete the deal, and the league had been waiting for the Clippers to give its final approval.

Now, that approval has arrived.

After months of uncertainty, an NBA investigation and a historic punishment for the Clippers, the Leonard trade is finally moving toward its official completion.