Insider Confirms LeBron James’ Ownership Buzz After Latest Retirement Report

Even in his 23rd year, LeBron James continues to chase loose balls on the floor for the Los Angeles Lakers, and that says plenty. However, the dream of winning another championship remains uncertain. And the journey towards that this season could be one of the deciding factors, as rumors of retirement continue to swirl around him, with the ownership buzz adding yet another factor.

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According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, LeBron James‘ retirement plans are still up in the air. “LeBron hasn’t made a decision on whether he’s going to continue to play. I think the feeling around LeBron James around the league is he’s going to at least one more season,” Charania shared on ESPN’s Get Up program.

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“And a lot of how the Lakers season finishes will play a big factor in LeBron James’ future. How does their season end? How does his season end? How’s his health, how is he feeling, mentally, emotionally, and all that,” Charania added.

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Well, Luka Dončić appears to be the next centerpiece player for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they seem to be moving the focus away from LeBron James. And with former Laker Byron Scott even suggesting that LeBron has never really been a “true Laker,” it would be no surprise if James eventually looks to finish his career somewhere else where he feels greater value.

To add to that, James’ numbers have dropped considerably this season. While he continues to provide energy during clutch moments for the Lakers, he is recording some of the lowest per-game averages that he has had since his first season in the league (2003-04). From LeBron, the Lakers are getting approximately 21.3 points, as he continues to struggle from the 3-point line at 31.1%, and is grabbing only 4.2 rebounds per game.

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However, the door is not totally closed off at this point. According to Shams Charania, a lot may depend on how the Lakers perform as a team. Conversely, though, if the Lakers do not perform to his expectations, how much would LeBron want to spend another entire NBA season on his body?

Well, before one can even begin to get into that answer, there is another factor around his retirement that demands our attention.

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Another NBA Insider, Evan Sidery, came up with a different narrative, which is linked to the expansion draft that might see Las Vegas and Seattle get their own teams. There’s a possibility of LeBron jumping into a minority stakeholder in the Las Vegas team if the expansion gets approved for the 2028-29 season, as per Sidery. And James himself has hinted at the possibility before.

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LeBron James has been clear about his thoughts on NBA expansion

Back in 2023, LeBron James was directly asked about his demand for an NBA team, specifically in Las Vegas. To which LeBron gave a very passionate answer, highlighting his vision of turning Vegas fully into a sports city.

“You have the [NFL’s] Raiders here, you have the [NHL’s Golden] Knights here, you have the [WNBA’s] Aces here, you’ve got F1 coming very soon, All-Star Weekend has been here a few times, you’ve got the NBA Summer League that’s very popular… I think adding an NBA franchise here would just add to the momentum that’s going on in this town… I think it’s only a matter of time. And I hope I’m part of that time,” LeBron replied.

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LeBron already holds stakes in the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and AC Milan, making him one of the only active athletes to hold ownership positions in four major sports leagues.

However, owning a team in Las Vegas will be an expensive affair, with the total cost of expansion, including a brand new arena, potentially reaching $7 billion. Yet, LeBron’s connections with RedBird Capital Partners and Fenway Sports Group could aid him in putting together a powerful ownership group.

As of now, three options surround the Lakers star’s future, and each seems to have enough weight. LeBron could stay with the Lakers, or leave for a full-circle story with the Cleveland Cavaliers, or he could simply retire and work towards Las Vegas’ NBA future.