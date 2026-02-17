Insider Confirms Luka Doncic’s Involvement as Lakers’ Massive Giannis Trade Strategy Emerges

Silence at the deadline rarely means inactivity in Los Angeles. The Lakers made only one move before Feb. 5, sending Gabe Vincent and a 2032 second-round pick to Atlanta for Luke Kennard. The deal barely changed the rotation, yet it preserved flexibility. That restraint immediately raised a larger question about the offseason.

According to ESPN insider Dave McMenamin, a source close to Luka Doncic said the 26-year-old supports the franchise’s patient approach and has not pushed the front office to chase another superstar, even with LeBron James potentially nearing the end of his Lakers tenure.

Because of that, the quiet deadline was not hesitation. It was preparation. Los Angeles is positioning itself for a franchise-altering swing if Giannis Antetokounmpo ever becomes available. League executives told McMenamin the Lakers would sit on a very short list of destinations if the Milwaukee star requests a trade. One Eastern Conference executive described the possible approach bluntly, saying the team could simply go all-in on Giannis.

The logic ties directly to ownership philosophy. Mark Walter completed his purchase of the franchise in October 2025 while Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka continue running basketball operations. Internally, the organization has discussed building a powerhouse model similar to Walter’s Dodgers, who accelerated contention after signing Shohei Ohtani.

So the Lakers did not chase marginal upgrades at the deadline. They protected optionality.

Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on in the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena.

Doncic’s stance is central because the next era runs through him. He signed a three-year, $165 million extension in August 2025 after the Lakers lost in the first round of the playoffs. Despite MVP-level production, the roster still lacks a second dominant force capable of shifting postseason defenses.

Yet the reporting indicates he has supported long-term planning rather than demanding immediate star help.

That matters for timing. A player pushing for urgency forces reactive moves. A player aligned with patience allows the front office to wait for a transformational opportunity. Therefore, the Giannis scenario only exists because the franchise believes its current star will tolerate the delay.

Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo at the Lakers: Realistic or Utopian?

A trade of this magnitude depends on flexibility. The Lakers project roughly $51 million in cap space this summer while holding three tradable first-round picks in 2026, 2031, and 2033. However, those projections assume LeBron James’ $52.6 million salary comes off the books if he does not return for a 24th season.

Antetokounmpo is owed about $54.1 million in 2025-26 as part of his three-year $175.3 million contract. Matching that number without clearing space would be extremely difficult.

Because of that, roster direction and LeBron’s future are financially linked to any superstar pursuit.

Dec 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exchange hugs after the Los Angeles Lakers 133-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee still controls the outcome. Antetokounmpo becomes extension-eligible Oct. 1, and the Bucks are expected to strengthen the roster rather than treat a trade as inevitable. He has consistently emphasized competing for another championship, which keeps both possibilities open.

For the Lakers, the equation is simple but fragile. They must maintain flexibility, wait for clarity in Milwaukee, and keep Doncic aligned with the long view. If those conditions hold, Los Angeles can attempt a franchise-defining pairing. If they fail, the quiet deadline becomes a missed opportunity rather than foresight.

Either way, the organization has already chosen its path. Patience now for a chance at a superstar swing later.