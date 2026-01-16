Insider Confirms Stephen Curry’s Concerning Health Condition After Knicks Game

The Golden State Warriors finally looked like a team moving forward Thursday night until the win ended with their franchise cornerstone limping down the tunnel. Golden State’s 126–113 victory over the New York Knicks at Chase Center felt like a genuine turning point. Multiple contributors stepped up, the ball moved with purpose, and for the first time in weeks, momentum felt real rather than fragile.

Then the final buzzer sounded, and attention shifted away from the scoreboard. Stephen Curry was visibly uncomfortable as he exited the floor, and postgame concern quickly replaced celebration. What initially appeared to be simple fatigue soon took on greater weight once an insider clarified that Curry’s discomfort wasn’t incidental.

After the game, ESPN insider Anthony Slater reported that Curry told him he played through a quad contusion, confirming the Warriors’ latest injury concern at a moment when stability finally seemed within reach.

Curry still delivered. He finished with 27 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in 34 minutes, leading with the same composure that has carried Golden State through uneven stretches all season. But while the stat line held up, the visual didn’t. Curry was limping by the end, a reminder that production doesn’t always reflect physical cost.

This development lands at a delicate moment for the Warriors. The win pushed them to 23–19, eighth in the Western Conference, and four games over .500 for the first time this season. It was a hard-earned climb, one that could quickly unravel if Curry is forced to miss time.

The concern is heightened by timing. Curry had been working through a brief shooting slump, going just 5-for-19 from three over his previous two games. Against New York, that rhythm returned. He finished 4-for-9 from deep, looking far more comfortable and decisive. The upward trend finally appeared to be real, just as his health became uncertain again.

However, this injury update comes at a time when the Warriors are extremely caught up with the Jonathan Kuminga trade.

Curry Injury Scare Looms as Jonathan Kuminga Trade Talks Drag On

The Warriors are simultaneously navigating Jonathan Kuminga’s trade request, which surfaced after the former lottery pick fell out of the rotation under Steve Kerr. The talented forward who started the season as a starter for the Dubs has not played a single game since December 18. So, as they look for trades that would benefit them in their hunt for someone like a Michael Porter Jr, they need as many assets as possible in return for the 23-year-old.

While they are dealing with the trade fiasco, Stephen Curry’s injury concern will keep the Warriors on their toes, as they cannot afford to lose their talisman for a few games. They have been highly inconsistent this season, and they need that extra bit of influence that comes while Curry is on the court.

Curry has played 16 out of the Warriors’ last 17 games, and therefore, Kerr could rest him for one of the next two home games. Given his recent workload, rest is now a realistic consideration rather than a luxury. He has missed 10 games in total this season for various issues, but five of them were for a quad contusion, which is a concerning sign for the Warriors, and they need to tread with extra caution in managing the concern. They need their superstar to be on the court, but a major injury to the 37-year-old could completely derail their campaign.

With a home game against the Charlotte Hornets up next, the Warriors now face a familiar decision: protect their star or push forward. How they manage Curry’s quad over the next 48 hours may determine whether this recent surge holds or stalls before it ever truly begins.