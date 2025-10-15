Insider Confirms Steve Kerr’s Decision on Warriors Future After HC Shuts Down Contract Talks

Looking at the 2025-26 Golden State Warriors roster, you’d see two names. Two constants, if you will? Stephen Curry, who will kick off Season 17 next week. Draymond Green, who will play Season 14. But that binding force, which, although it couldn’t keep Klay Thompson with the Dubs, will walk on the sidelines again. Steve Kerr. Year 12 for the 60-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Having an unparalleled legacy in the NBA, not just as a player with five championship rings, but as the head coach of the Warriors with four of them. And now, as the franchise waits for the upcoming season to see what the head coach wants, a goodbye lurks in the shadows.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What does the future hold for Steve Kerr?

Currently, ESPN’s Anthony Slater is writing a story about the 12 years of Coach Kerr and his golden boy, Stephen Curry. During this coverage, the veteran coach clarified one important part of his career in the Bay. “He is not, he will not leave the Warriors for another NBA job. This isn’t open-ended because the Spurs are appealing or anything else,” Slater shared.

He added, “It’s going to either be that they get to the end of the season, and maybe he steps away from the game. What I think is more likely, as he’s hinting, is that he still thinks he’ll very likely be the coach of the Warriors beyond the season. But it just has to go right, and it has to feel right after the season. As of right now, I would definitely predict this is not his last season.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Steve Kerr is cruising through the final year of a two-year, $35 million contract extension he signed in February 2024. That locks him in at roughly $17.5 million per year, putting him among the NBA’s elite-paid coaches. This made him one of the highest-paid coaches in NBA history at the time, behind only Gregg Popovich on a per-year basis.

Kerr and the Warriors have mutually agreed to delay extension discussions until after the 2025-26 season ends, allowing focus on the current campaign without distractions. Kerr has emphasized this approach in recent interviews, as he anticipates no negotiations during the season.

AD

Plus, Kerr has publicly stated he feels “very comfortable” entering the 2025-26 season on the final year of his deal and is “fully locked in” on coaching the Warriors, showing strong alignment with ownership and management while remaining open to whatever comes next. As Slater alluded.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says he’s not concerned about Kerr’s contract. In an interview with 95.7 The Game, he said, “I guess technically there is (uncertainty). This isn’t really a regular situation with a head coach where he’s in the last year of his deal. We know what it is with Steve.”

He added, “He’s been here a long time. He’s been an amazing part of this franchise, and as far as I’m concerned, can stay as long as he wants. We’re going to give him the grace of the season to go through it, or at least some of it, to see and feel where he’s at mentally and physically.”

The timing makes sense because Kerr and management want to evaluate the situation once the season wraps. This also matches the championship window for core stars. Simply put, he is letting the team and the calendar dictate the pace, ensuring any future deal lands at the right moment with the right energy and intention.

Even for the front office, the idea of not having Steve Kerr and Steph Curry paired up doesn’t sit right. Therefore, they are trying to figure out what everything leads to.

More importantly, the Warriors understand that Steve Kerr’s coaching brilliance and system are irreplaceable. His eventual departure wouldn’t just mark the end of an era- it would expose a massive void during the remaining prime years of Stephen Curry.

Without a clear successor capable of sustaining Kerr’s philosophy, the team’s competitive edge could fade quickly.

This concern is magnified by an offseason that brought no major roster shake-ups and no new star to reshape the team’s trajectory. In many ways, the Warriors’ fate remains inseparable from the Curry–Kerr window- when one closes, so too might their championship hopes.

Now, the focus shifts from contracts and numbers to the heart of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty.

Steve Kerr’s bond with the Dubs seems to go beyond the NBA

Brian Windhorst wonders if the Warriors are carrying last dance energy, but Vincent Goodwill pushes back, believing that Steve Kerr has been through that exhaustion before, “he went through that and he knows how exhausting that is. Like Phil Jackson on the last year, Jordan on the last year, Pippen on the last year, Robin—like all those guys were free agents.”

Unlike 2019- during Kevin Durant’s final season, the team’s energy feels curious, not fatigued. They are engaged, alert, and exploring possibilities. That is likely why Kerr is leaving his options open, keeping the door open to coach the Warriors beyond this year.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry framed it as a two-year window, hinting that the Warriors are thinking about a gradual, intentional close to this era. Anthony Slater further noted that Steve Kerr believes the dynasty should end gracefully.

“The other thing I think was buried within his answer is that he believes this era for the dynasty should end as gracefully as possible. It already kind of has it,” he added.

The foundation for that has already been laid. There is a last dance inspiration. And Slater agrees, “a hundred percent.” Emphasizing that Kerr has learned from past experiences, particularly the unresolved final days of Klay Thompson, shaping his approach now.

via Imago Feb 3, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr smiles on the sideline after a Warriors basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Well, Steve Kerr’s focus on grace extends beyond strategy to personal relationships. When Draymond Green faced suspensions and league chaos, Kerr visited his house. Even shedding a few tears, aiming for a chapter that ends well for both Draymond and the Warriors.

This philosophy just portrayed how Kerr handles contract talks. He will not be let go off. Instead, he is orchestrating a celebratory farewell, setting a tone of respect, closure, and dignity for the entire organization.

Steve Kerr is more than a coach; he is the pulse of the Warriors’ soul. As Curry and Draymond chase history, Kerr shapes a finale that honors the past. He guides the present and teases the future. It is a masterclass in leadership, loyalty, and legacy.