Insider Confirms Truth After Dawn Staley’s Questions During Interview Cost Her Knicks HC Job

The New York Knicks decided to part ways with Tom Thibodeau in June despite a strong 2024–25 season. The team went 51–31 and even knocked out the defending champs, the Celtics, to reach the Eastern Conference Finals—their first trip there since 2000. Reports said “there were certain players who were somewhat critical” of the former HC during certain meetings, which played a big role in his firing. And perhaps because of similar critical “questioning,” another potential coach was passed over by the Knicks, ultimately leading them to hire Mike Brown.

After Tom Thibodeau was let go, several names popped up as potential candidates for the Knicks’ head coaching job. Michael Malone and Mike Budenholzer were among the frontrunners. with Taylor Jenkins, Sam Cassell, Frank Vogel, and even college legend Jay Wright also in the mix. One name that flew under the radar, though, was Dawn Staley, who confirmed she had a formal interview earlier this offseason.

The Athletic reported that while Dawn Staley impressed during her interview with Knicks president Leon Rose and the front office, she wasn’t considered a finalist for the job. Why? Staley believes it came down to one question she asked. “(One of my questions was) if you hired me as the first female (head) coach in the NBA, how would it impact your daily job?” she said.

“Because it would. It would. Because you’re going to be asked questions that you don’t have to be asked if you hire a male coach. There’s going to be the media, there’s going to be all this stuff that you’ll have to deal with that you didn’t have to deal with and don’t have to deal with when you hire a male.”

NCAA, College League, USA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Birmingham Regional-Elite 8 South Carolina vs Duke Mar 30, 2025 Birmingham, AL, USA South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley argues a call during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Legacy Arena.

Staley felt the moment she asked that question, she could sense a shift in the room. “That got them to thinking. That really got them to thinking about ‘maybe she’s right.’…So I shot myself in the foot by being…inquisitive, asking all those darn questions,” she said. A six-time WNBA All-Star as a player, Staley was the women’s basketball head coach at Temple from 2000-08. She’s been coaching South Carolina since 2008, leading the Gamecocks to three national titles. On top of that, she was named Naismith Coach of the Year four times in five seasons from 2020-24.

Staley signed a new contract with South Carolina in January, making her the highest-paid coach in women’s college basketball. The deal, which runs through the 2029-30 season, totals more than $25 million, including signing bonuses and yearly raises. Her Knicks interview came during an unconventional coaching search that ultimately led to Mike Brown’s hiring. While more women are joining NBA coaching staffs in high-ranking roles, no woman has ever been an NBA head coach, making Staley’s opportunity especially groundbreaking.

The Knicks have dipped their toes in this space before—in 2019, they hired former WNBA player Lisa Willis as an assistant for their G League affiliate. Today, three women serve as NBA assistant coaches: Jenny Boucek with the Pacers, Brittni Dolandson with the Hawks, and Lindsey Harding with the Lakers. Harding made history in 2024 as the first woman to be named G League Coach of the Year while leading the Stockton Kings, working under Anjali Ranadivé, the league’s first female general manager. It’s a slow but steady shift, and Staley’s candidacy shows just how close the NBA is to breaking that next barrier.

Knicks turn to experienced coach Mike Brown

The New York Knicks finally found their man in Mike Brown, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year, ending a month-long coaching search led by team president Leon Rose. The team wanted someone who could bring both championship experience and offensive creativity, and Brown fit the bill perfectly. “After a thorough and extensive search process, we are pleased to announce Mike Brown as the head coach of the New York Knicks,” Rose said. “Mike has coached on the biggest stages in our sport and brings championship pedigree to our organization.”

Brown came with a decorated résumé. He had won four NBA titles as an assistant under Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr, coached superstars from LeBron James to De’Aaron Fox, and led Sacramento to the NBA’s top-ranked offense in 2022-23 while ending the Kings’ 16-year playoff drought. He also won Coach of the Year twice, first with Cleveland in 2009 and then with Sacramento in 2023.

His experience with motion offenses that emphasize player and ball movement, combined with creative defensive schemes, made him a perfect fit for a Knicks roster that underperformed in maximizing its talent under Thibodeau. “When I was in San Antonio with David (Robinson) and Tim (Duncan), it was about playing inside-out, and now fast-forward to my time with Steve it’s about pace and space and that’s where the game is,” Brown explained.

The Knicks were looking for more than just experience—they wanted someone collaborative and adaptable, who could work with both management and players while utilizing the full roster. Brown’s style promised to unlock the team’s offensive potential and give Jalen Brunson and the young Knicks core more freedom. He believed the roster could play fast, but also adapt to different styles, and noted that despite injuries to stars on other teams, the competition would remain tough.

“They’re a lot of good teams out there. Doesn’t matter if those guys are injured or not. At the end of the day, teams are going to find ways to win. So we don’t feel like it’s going to be any easier just because of injuries,” Brown said, showing his realistic but ambitious approach as he took over at Madison Square Garden.