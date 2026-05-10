Insider Confirms Warriors’ Plan for Stephen Curry After Addressing Steve Kerr’s Future

The Golden State Warriors can satisfactorily check one task off their offseason to-do list. Now that they have officially solidified who’ll be calling the shots from the sideline, next on the agenda is the most critical piece of the puzzle. Following the blockbuster news that Steve Kerr has agreed to a lucrative two-year extension to remain the NBA’s highest-paid coach, league insiders have confirmed that the front office is pivoting immediately to cornerstone: Stephen Curry.

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With Kerr’s future secured through 2028, the Dubs need to figure out a massive roster overhaul and a looming contract extension for Curry that could define the twilight of his legendary career.

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According to an ESPN report, the Warriors are expected to discuss an extension with Curry later this summer. The Chef, who recently stirred the pot by claiming the NBA players are underpaid, cashes the biggest check in the league while under contract for one more season at a staggering $62.6 million for the 2026-27 campaign. ESPN veterans, Shams Charania, Anthony Slater, and Ramona Shelburne report that both sides are reportedly eager to align their timelines.

Kerr reportedly stayed due to his attachment to Steph, and because the Dubs front office promised a blockbuster roster overhaul. By securing Kerr for two additional years, the Warriors have provided the stability Curry requested during the team’s exit meetings in Phoenix.

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Although there was more uncertainty surrounding Kerr than any doubt about Curry’s extension, there’s a sense of urgency in the Bay regarding the 38-year-old point guard. Now, the front office intends to be “aggressive in rearranging the team” to ensure Curry isn’t just playing out his final years, but actively competing for a fifth championship in an increasingly crowded Western Conference.

Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry’s partnership defines Warriors moves

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob are reportedly exploring every avenue, not limited to blockbuster trades and the upcoming NBA Draft lottery, to revitalize a roster that finished as the 10th seed this past season. The Steve Kerr extension was the first domino in a high-stakes plan to maximize the Steph Curry era before it inevitably reaches its final chapter.

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Kerr’s discussions went beyond the financial aspects. The coach, GM, and owner talked aligned on offensive tactics, trades, rosters, to even the future of the franchise. Insiders claim the team is going to actively pursue superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kawhi Leonard to align with Kerr’s vision of veterans with quick instincts.

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With Curry expected to sign his own extension as early as August 29, the Warriors are reportedly monitoring the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James. The goal is to pair Curry with a transcendent co-star, potentially using their 2026 lottery pick as the primary trade chip.

Draymond Green is also a factor in that extension. With his own player option looming, speculation ranges from him taking a pay cut to stay with Kerr, Curry, and a new superstar, to being used as a trade piece in a potential Giannis trade.

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For Curry, who averaged 26.4 points this past season despite the team’s struggles, the commitment from the front office is the peace of mind he needed to stay the course. As the Warriors look toward the draft lottery and a summer of potential blockbuster trades, the legendary partnership between Kerr and Curry remains the bedrock of the franchise.