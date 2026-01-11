Insider Drops Jayson Tatum Return Update Amid Jaylen Brown’s NBA Ref Outburst

The Boston Celtics are presently ranked second in the Eastern Conference, and their performance has been so strong that it has caused a shift in the expectations set for them before the season. This season was intended to be a year of transition for the Celtics, but it hasn’t turned out that way, and the iconic team could potentially get even better, after a source revealed a significant update regarding Jayson Tatum’s injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“All indications out there and everything that I’ve heard is that he is going to push really hard in February, March to get back out there on the floor and be there with the team for most of the second half of this season,” NBA insider Chris Mannix stated during a recent appearance.

The journalist pointed out that Tatum is about to shift gears in his rehabilitation journey. This could be the result of Boston exceeding all expectations this season and having a real shot at the Eastern Conference title. Nonetheless, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as just a few months ago, a clip emerged of him dunking just months after tearing his Achilles tendon in last season’s playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, there has been a lot of debate about whether the Celtics should allow Jayson Tatum to return at all this season. However, with them in such a great position, this might be worth taking a shot at after all. Last season, he averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 points, and 6.0 points. So, having the 26-year-old back in action might work in Boston’s favor.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown has stepped up big time. Tatum’s teammate has been playing with a chip on his shoulder this season. The forward has been a huge part of Boston’s recent success, and it might’ve taken a toll on him, as after Saturday’s humbling loss against the San Antonio Spurs, he erupted on the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It Was Some BullSh–”: Jaylen Brown furious with the NBA officials

Saturday night was supposed to be a test for the Boston Celtics, and they failed at it. The Cs suffered a 100-95 defeat against the Silver and Black. In the five-point loss, the Celtics shot just four free throws all night. This should give you a good idea of what the night looked like for Boston. As expected, after the game, Jaylen Brown, who shot no free throws at all, did not hold back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’ll accept the fine at this point,” Brown told reporters in the post-game conference. “I thought it was some bullsh– tonight. I think they’re a good defensive team, but they ain’t that damn good. And I hope somebody can just pull up the clips, because it’s the same s— every time we play a good team.”

Imago Mar 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Brown cleared his stance as he did not even fear a fine from the league for it. Brown accused the referees of letting the Spurs get away with a lot. He highlighted the fact that if someone replays the game, they would see what really went down on the floor. Although that might be debatable, officiating has been a huge issue with the NBA in recent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many players on several occasions have complained about the officials not being consistent with the calls, despite the league bringing in a few rule changes to try to curb it. This was the latest example of the same. So, Adam Silver and Co. will need to take a look at this; otherwise, it might affect the game. Nonetheless, that will be something we need to wait and watch.