Insider Drops Major Hint on Bronny James’ Potential Next Team as LeBron James Remains Undecided Over Future

LeBron James hasn’t announced his next team yet, but the ripple effects may have already begun. In the latest report, the Cavaliers are exploring a route that begins with Bronny James, positioning the Lakers guard as a potential centerpiece of their efforts to lure his father back to Cleveland, a major hint that the Cleveland Cavaliers could become Bronny’s next team if LeBron decides to return home.

According to insider Marc Stein, the Cavs are prepared to pursue

a trade for

Bronny if it helps bring Akron Hammer back to his hometown. The report also added that the Cavs are intentionally keeping two roster spots open, with the possibility of acquiring both father and son if James decides

to sign there

. The strategy also represents a clear potential landing spot for Bronny, contingent on LeBron choosing Cleveland.

The report adds a new layer to Bronny’s recently guaranteed contract.

Just before free agency opened, the Lakers guaranteed the second-year guard’s $2.3 million salary for the upcoming season. Rather than locking Bronny in LA, however, that move

may

have made him a far more practical trade asset. Because with his deal already guaranteed, the Cavs cannot simply wait for him to become available.

Any reunion with James Sr. would require the Cavs to acquire Bronny through a trade. From a financial standpoint, the move would not be difficult.

Bronny James’ relatively modest salary allows the Cavs to absorb his contract without making major roster sacrifices. The wine & gold team could complete such a deal using minimal assets while preserving the flexibility needed for a much larger pursuit of LeBron.

At the same time, Shams Charania reported that LeBron’s impending decision isn’t financially motivated but about playing meaningful basketball. Now, everyone has to wait for the 4x champ to find a meaningful landing spot.

Recent reports have also indicated that James

is taking his time

before choosing his next destination, leaving interested teams to make their best case. The Cavs remain one of the franchises linked to him, but it’s far from the only option.

They have some basketball questions to answer.

Rich Paul, pointing at his famous whiteboard, acknowledged that the Cavs’ current roster presents challenges. The departure of his Klutch Sports client and LeBron James’ favorite player, Darius Garland, may have potentially reduced their appeal.

Also, questions remain over how another veteran star, James Harden, would fit in this scenario.

Meanwhile, LeBron James’ recent appearance at House Three Thirty in Akron has fueled fresh speculation among fans. However, that visit may not signal anything unusual. James has frequently returned to his hometown during previous offseasons, making it difficult to conclude.

Moreover, the Lakers also have their own potential reason to cooperate with the Bronny James project. They have been linked to possibly facilitating a trade as a parting gesture.

With James Sr. already signaling them to move forward without him, the LA

team

appears focused on building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Trading Bronny to whichever franchise

LeBron chooses

would not only clear a roster spot but also

could

give a respectful conclusion to the James family

chapter in LA

.

For now, everything remains tied to LeBron’s decision.

The Cavs appear willing to keep roster space available in anticipation of a possible reunion. Whether those plans ever materialize will depend on that one decision.