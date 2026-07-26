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Insider Hints Stephen Curry Is “Tired of Star Chasing” by Warriors Front Office

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 26, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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Insider Hints Stephen Curry Is “Tired of Star Chasing” by Warriors Front Office

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Pranav Kotai

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Jul 26, 2026 | 7:30 AM EDT

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The Golden State Warriors were linked with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, and, more prominently, LeBron James. But it was another off-season that has only led to disappointment for the Dub Nation. Stephen Curry’s pitch also went in vain, and it seems the frustration has seeped into their relationship.

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“I think that’s probably knew before we knew where LeBron stood,” Veteran reporter Marcus Thompson II said on the Dirty Work podcast. “I think he’s already been to the point where it was like, ‘Okay, we’re not, we’re not just going to go get the big fish like that.’ I think he’s already changed his mind on that because I think there’s a part of him that knows, like, this is not going to be the route.”

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It was uncharacteristic of Stephen Curry to get involved in the pitching process. The 4x NBA champion did a public gesture, which felt like the Warriors found another star to maximise the championship window. But LeBron James’ pursuit came up empty-handed. That’s why Thompson noted there is a rift.

“His championship hopes are tied to something completely else. And I think he’d much rather be tied to him. So, I think if it, because it was LeBron and it was such a unique situation, like he had to get in on it. But if I had to guess, I think he [Curry] is probably a little tired of the star chasing.”

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Once LeBron James decided to end his eight-year stint with the Lakers, the Warriors started working overtime. Soon, Draymond Green announced opting out of his near $28 million contract to create more cap space for the eventual Bron arrival. Green usually spends some time off-season vacationing with James. This year was no different; they went to Puerto Rico.

There were also reports that the Warriors would trade for Anthony Davis, which again found no resolution. Yet, Stephen Curry made his pitch, and his and Dub Nation’s hopes were dashed when Bron accepted a 2-year $8 million deal. In fact, the Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob’s decision on the team’s future states that even the front office has accepted their fate of not adding another star.

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“What Lacob wants to do, and this might get Warriors’ fans mad, but he wants to build the next team after Steph Curry,” Warriors insider Tim Kawakami said on the TK Show. “I don’t know how possible that is, but Lacob has a very keen interest in ‘This organization is going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after Steph Curry.'”

After missing out on superstars, the Warriors’ focus is to re-sign Green to a deal worth nearly a $28 million contract. Plus, they are reportedly in extension talks with Brandin Podziemski this summer, which will be in the $24 million per year range. The shift in focus seems clear, and Stephen Curry has accepted the fate.

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Pranav Kotai

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Pranav Kotai is an NBA Writer at EssentiallySports, specializing in basketball coverage with a focus on trade dynamics and front-office decision-making. He previously worked on the Trade Desk vertical, where he brought clarity to how salary cap pressures and roster needs shape NBA transactions. His coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers' decision to hold firm on Joel Embiid amid trade speculation highlights how market context and team strategy influence major roster moves. Before joining EssentiallySports, Pranav built experience in professional writing, editorial work, and digital content creation. He holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media, where he mastered the tools to create engaging and credible content across various platforms. Known for his attention to detail, storytelling, and editorial expertise, Pranav combines deep basketball knowledge with sharp analytical skills to deliver clear, insightful perspectives on the complexities of NBA trades and team management.

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Rohini Kottu

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