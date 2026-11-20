The Golden State Warriors have failed to score even 100 points for four games straight. The absence of their star scorer, Stephen Curry, is clearly haunting the team. The team has lost five games in a row, and four came after Curry experienced a right oblique abdominal tear against the Rockets in the first quarter. A potential return timeline is finally in sight.

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NBA insider and journalist Brett Siegel recently wrote an extensive piece about the Golden State Warriors’ performance. It also discussed Stephen Curry’s possible return time frame.

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“What we do know is that it’s very likely Curry will return sometime before the team’s Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets,” Siegel said, according to a post shared on X.

It’s important to know that this timeline hasn’t been discussed by Steve Kerr or anyone on the Golden State staff. Siegel’s timeline is a projection based on typical oblique recovery periods, not an official Warriors statement.

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Siegel explained that similar oblique injuries have taken anywhere between four and six weeks for a player to recover. On December 12, 2026, the Warriors are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that could be Curry’s potential return date.

This isn’t a completely unfortunate timeline. If true, it would mean that Stephen Curry would miss at least five more games. In this time, the Warriors are set to go up against the Utah Jazz (3-13), the Sacramento Kings (1-13), and the Clippers (4-10). These are the three lowest-ranked teams in the Western Conference.

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Therefore, the Golden State Warriors have some chance at redeeming themselves even in the absence of Curry. The icon was averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game before being taken down by his injury.

With Stephen Curry sidelined, Yaxel Lendeborg has felt a huge burden. His chemistry with Curry and sheer scoring potential made him the second-best scorer on the team.

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However, that was the case when the veteran shooter was healthy. With Curry gone, Lendeborg’s scoring has declined and has become inconsistent. In his latest game against Memphis, he scored 11 points, and before that, he scored 13 against the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lendeborg managed to score 28 points, his best scoring mark after Curry’s injury. However, the game before that against the Spurs saw Lendeborg struggle as he put only three points on the board.

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The rookie has often expressed frustration about his performance on the court. He’s claimed that he feels like a “letdown” after repeatedly failing to win games. Naturally, the burden of scoring can’t be lifted by one player only.

Players like Brandin Podziemski and Charles Bassey have stepped up lately. Podziemski is currently averaging 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Meanwhile, Bassey recently delivered an admirable 16-point performance against the Grizzlies.

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That being said, at this pace, the team simply cannot survive without Stephen Curry. His absence has shown the major hole in the Warriors’ roster. According to Siegel, the team is now looking to trade Kristaps Porzingis, who is not going to play this entire season due to an illness.

The roster needs to evolve. Depending on one man’s availability will only cause it to crash and burn. The decline is visible, and perhaps Curry is the only one who can stop it.