Insider Report Eases Fears Over Ben Simmons Retirement Despite Untimely Split From Agent

Ben Simmons’ future briefly appeared uncertain after news broke that his agent, Bernie Lee, formally withdrew as his representative, notifying the NBPA of his decision. The split has come at a delicate time, right before training camps open, and immediately sparked a flurry of speculation and retirement buzz across the league.

However, an insider report quickly provided a counter-narrative to those fears — an indication that this move does not signal retirement. In fact, it coincides with ongoing discussions between Simmons and the New York Knicks, who remain interested in adding the 29-year-old as a low-risk, high-reward option for one of their remaining roster spots. Knicks head coach Mike Brown, who once “salivated” over the idea of acquiring Simmons during his time with the Sacramento Kings, is said to view him as a potential complementary piece to bolster their playoff-caliber rotation.

Simmons, for his part, has made his intentions clear. “I’m still growing in terms of my game and in terms of getting back, getting reps under my feet,” he said in an interview with reporter Scoop B. “It’s still now certain things that I do for the first time on the court and be like, ‘Okay. I can do that.’ It’s a mental thing too… but I’m a competitor, you know?”

The Australian guard-forward’s career has been derailed by persistent back issues, which have required extensive rehab and led to limited appearances: just 108 games over the past three seasons with the Nets and Clippers. Unlike his earlier foot injury, which he told Scoop B he no longer thinks about, his back has been a more complex challenge, affecting both his mobility and confidence on the court.

For Simmons, the mental hurdle has been just as significant as the physical one. “With the back, you use your back every day with everything you do,” he explained. “When you’re breathing, everything’s connected, so your hips, your legs, upper body, like everything is tied together.” Those struggles have made his ongoing workouts and summer sessions crucial, as he looks to prove he can still contribute meaningfully in a league that has moved on quickly from his All-NBA peak.

Knicks Weigh Simmons’ Potential Role, Especially With Bench Lineups

New York’s interest in Simmons isn’t just about the allure of his size and playmaking, but about addressing a glaring weakness: bench production. The Knicks scored just 21.7 points per game off the bench during the 2024-25 regular season, ranking last in bench points per game, and one of the least productive bench units in the NBA.

Simmons could serve as the stabilizing ball-handler in second-unit lineups, facilitating offense while maintaining defensive versatility. His size, vision, and defensive switchability offer a low-risk, high-reward option, especially in a rotation that has lacked reliable playmaking off the bench. He already demonstrated these abilities in the playoffs last year for the Clippers, where he helped contain Nikola Jokić, while moving the ball as the secondary playmaker in bench lineups.

With players like Deuce McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele expected to feature heavily in the Knicks‘ bench rotation, Simmons’ ability to push pace and set up opportunities for his scoring-focused guards could provide balance to a unit that has too often stagnated. It also offers head coach Mike Brown an option for small-ball packages that don’t sacrifice defense.

Still, the challenge lies in integration. Simmons’ minutes must be managed alongside established contributors such as Josh Hart and OG Anunoby to avoid disrupting rotation continuity. His abilities aren’t in question, but the physical demands remain the true variable. If Simmons can recapture even flashes of his All-Star form, his contributions could help transform the Knicks’ bench from one of the league’s least productive to a functional, versatile unit capable of sustaining leads when starters rest.