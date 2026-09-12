Insider Reveals All-NBA Star’s Compromise After Team Leaves Him $97M Short

The Detroit Pistons have less than three weeks to find a solution to a contract situation that could shape their plans for years to come.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The two sides remain apart on a long-term extension, with Detroit’s latest offer sitting around $190 million over five years. The player involved has another option, though: accept a one-year qualifying offer and enter unrestricted free agency next summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson, Jalen Duren is seeking at least $200 million. After earning an All-NBA selection last season, the Pistons center is also eligible for a five-year deal worth as much as $287 million.

Amick’s reporting puts Duren’s position into perspective: he isn’t necessarily demanding the maximum possible contract. His reported $200 million target is already significantly below the $287 million ceiling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Per league sources, Detroit’s last offer was a five-year deal in the $190 million range. Duren, who is eligible to receive a five-year, $287 million contract, is seeking at least $200 million.”

That leaves the two sides roughly $10 million apart based on the reported offer and asking price. However, the final value of the contract could depend heavily on its structure. Amick specifically noted that player and team options can significantly affect the actual value of a deal, so the headline figures don’t necessarily tell the entire story of what either side would ultimately receive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Alternative Duren Is Actually Weighing

Duren’s leverage comes from the fact that he doesn’t have to accept Detroit’s current offer. If the sides fail to reach an extension, he can play the 2026-27 season on a $9.6 million qualifying offer before entering unrestricted free agency in 2027. That would mean taking considerably less money immediately, but it would give Duren another chance to test his value on the open market.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is already evidence that teams would be interested. Amick reported that Duren has three serious suitors if he reaches unrestricted free agency. Sacramento is one of them, and the Kings have reportedly shown strong interest in potentially building around Duren and rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. Sacramento also has a path to creating the necessary cap space next summer.

The financial gamble, however, isn’t as straightforward as simply turning down $190 million and hoping to make much more later. Amick’s projections indicate that the total money available through the qualifying-offer route and a subsequent maximum contract elsewhere could end up relatively close to Detroit’s current proposal. NBC Sports also reported that the three potential suitors would produce financial outcomes within roughly $6 million of one another based on current projections, which makes the decision about more than just the biggest possible paycheck.

ADVERTISEMENT

The market has also given Duren’s camp another comparison. Houston recently gave Amen Thompson a five-year, $208 million extension. Thompson had not made an All-Star or All-NBA team, while Duren earned both honors last season, a case built on averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and earning his first All-Star selection alongside an All-NBA Third Team nod.

There is also some tension surrounding the negotiations. NBC Sports reported that league sources described the relationship between Duren and the Pistons as increasingly difficult, while Duren’s absence from team activities has added another layer to an already complicated situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit now has to decide whether it wants to go higher to keep Duren locked in long term. The two sides can also keep talking after October 1 if the qualifying-offer deadline is extended, giving them more time to work out the contract. The biggest question is no longer simply what Duren is worth. It’s whether he believes waiting for a better opportunity is worth giving up the security of a massive long-term deal with Detroit.