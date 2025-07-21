Insider Reveals Austin Reaves Sign-and-Trade Possibility as 2 Lakers Players Can Force Change in Plans

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big push through Luka Doncic. The Slovenian persuaded Marcus Smart to join the Purple and Gold. All of a sudden, the Lakers seem to be building on their aspirations to ‘win now’ rather than later. However, Smart’s arrival does force JJ Redick to beat his brain more. It’s more so about how the Lakers’ lineup will look going into next season.

Smart, a former DPOY, provides them with a defensive pest who can help strengthen their weak backcourt. But if he fits the mold and can play off Luka Doncic, what happens to Austin Reaves? The former undrafted prospect has become a fan favorite. Redick loves him for his energy and relentless spirit. The fans see a man steadily rising to make LA his city.

Reaves has made that very clear. He wants to spend his entire career in Los Angeles. However, if Smart clicks, it might limit him to the bench. Would a 27-year-old want that? Jovan Buha doesn’t see the Lakers moving on from Reaves as a certain possibility.

“I think the Lakers are going to prioritize keeping Austin over Smart or Rui,” the insider said about him. But he isn’t ruling it out altogether. Reaves has a player option for the 2026-27 season, which he is likely to decline in hopes of landing a better contract with the Purple and Gold. Smart’s arrival piles pressure on the fearless guard to fight for his spot on the team.

However, even while keeping the possibility of his trade in, Buha thinks the Lakers wouldn’t part ways. “I think Austin on his next contract is going to actually have more value for the Lakers because he’s going to be at a higher salary, so he could bring back a higher-salary player. He’s also going to be under contract for multiple years,” he noted.

A better contract would allow the Lakers to pursue a greater return in the event of an Austin Reaves trade. Still, Buha thinks the 27-year-old is primed to remain a vital part of JJ Redick’s tactics. But knowing the NBA business, he can’t be sure. “I don’t think this is going to happen, but it is possible,” he said about a possible sign-and-trade for Reaves next season on his YouTube channel.

But should the Lakers consider it?

Austin Reaves or Marcus Smart, a major dilemma

Smart being part of the Lakers is a huge move. It solves their defensive woes, providing them with a top-tier ball hound. Additionally, while streaky, Marcus Smart can manage to be a scoring threat while on the floor. His fit besides Luka Doncic in particular is appealing. Playing with Reaves behind, there was no safety net for Doncic.

But now, his defensive weakness isn’t as bad as having a bad defensive backcourt. Smart’s veteran instincts and disturbance is the perfect chaos for LA. Smart can shut down ball handlers and be a strong defensive pillar for the Lakers.

Reaves, in his capacity, can’t do that. So in terms of immediate value, Smart might overtake the young guard. But there’s also a future which the Lakers wouldn’t want to disrupt. Doncic and Reaves are a backcourt tandem that can vastly improve with more time together. At just 27, Reaves is in his prime, with an imminent development curve on the horizon.

As for Smart, he is a seasoned NBA player who is aging. His scoring averages have dropped significantly along with the frequency of injury. For two years and a $11 million contract, he is a great grab for the Lakers. But if there’s a scenario which comes down to choice, it will almost always favor Austin Reaves.

He has shown the capabilities of making big plays and serving as a consistent scorer. The Lakers severely lack that in their depth. Furthermore, JJ Redick sees the shooting guard be a big part of his plans in the future. All signs point towards a long contract extension aimed at keeping Reaves in Los Angeles.

There’s also an argument that a good season for Rui Hachimura would force LA to make a decision. As good as Hachimura has been as a shooter, there are genuine concerns about his ability to guard opponents’ wings effectively. With just one year on his contract, the Lakers might make peace with letting him walk. But Reaves does much more than impact the game through scoring.

He’s a savvy passer, an energy ball, and a player who plays at top gear at all times. If he continues to flourish, the Lakers should lock him up. But do you think they will look for a decorated backcourt partner for Doncic if Smart succeeds in his stint? Let us know your views in the comments below.