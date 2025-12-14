Insider Reveals Chris Paul’s Personal Message to Victor Wembanyama After Spurs Snap Thunder Streak

The San Antonio Spurs stunned everyone by defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals. The entire roster stepped up, but the night belonged to Victor Wembanyama as he stepped up with his 22 points, impressing in his return after a long absence. Still, it was his brief post-game meetup with a former teammate that sparked just as much conversation.

The cameras caught the French center exchanging greetings with none other than his former teammate and Point God, Chris Paul. The 40-year-old, who was recently cut from the LA Clippers roster, in what can only be explained as a bizarre move, was in attendance inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for this semi-final matchup, to witness both of his former teams battle it out for the finals.

“Love you, man!” Paul said to Victor Wembanyama after the pair’s brief exchange, as per NBA insider Dusty Garza.

It was a meaningful night for Chris Paul, who has played a major role in shaping both franchises. Still, his emotions appeared to lean toward San Antonio, as he looked genuinely thrilled while the Spurs celebrated their first-ever NBA Cup Final appearance. And why shouldn’t he?

Before the tip-off, not many were expecting San Antonio to beat the reigning champions, who are 24-1 this season and had a 16-game winning streak. However, an impressive effort from Wembanyama late during the game was enough for the Spurs to hold on for a 111-109 win over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co.

Wembanyama finished the night with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and two assists in just 21 minutes of action. The French sensation, who missed 12 games with a left calf issue, seemed to be minutes restricted, but despite that, he did not miss a beat last night. In fact, the 21-year-old wasn’t just on fire on the court; he also gave heat to the Thunder off of it.

Victor Wembanyama takes a subtle dig at the OKC Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs played one of the best games of the season so far last night in Las Vegas against the OKC Thunder. While the action on the court was second to none, as it had all the elements of a thrilling contest, off the court, big man Victor Wembanyama’s statement took this rivalry between the two teams to the next level.

“Oh, I mean, you can’t imagine,” Wembanyama told reporters postgame.

“It’s just incredible because I’ve seen these guys for the last 12 games. Just get better, do some beautiful things, and I just wanted to be a part of it, and I’m glad that we can still do it when I’m here. I have no doubt, of course, but I’m just glad to be a part of something that’s growing to be so beautiful and so pure and ethical basketball.”

Imago Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) puts the shot up as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) defends during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 21-year-old center took a subtle dig at the defending champions, especially Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is usually accused of foul baiting by the fans. It seems like Victor Wembanyama might share the thought with the fans. More so, because the Spurs superstar was only awarded four free throws throughout the game despite being engaged in a physical battle multiple times.

However, on the other hand, his team did a fantastic job of limiting the reigning league MVP’s trip to the free throw line, as he also just shot four. Although he did make all of those free throws, San Antonio still did a commendable job on the defensive end of the floor. Nonetheless, it seems like whenever the Spurs meet the Thunder next time, it will be a personal game for a lot of players.

However, before that, Victor Wembanyama and his Spurs teammates will shift their focus toward the New York Knicks, whom they are about to face in the Finals of the NBA Cup on Tuesday.