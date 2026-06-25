Insider Reveals Cavs’ Potentially Jaw-Dropping Offer for LeBron James Amid Lakers Dilemma

LeBron James has never been far from Cleveland’s orbit. Even years after his second departure, every offseason seems to revive speculation about whether one final homecoming could still happen. This summer is no different, but one prominent NBA insider believes the biggest obstacle isn’t whether James wants to return—it’s whether the Cavaliers can realistically make it work.

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Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst explained that Cleveland’s financial situation leaves the franchise with very little room to maneuver. More importantly, he suggested that the only viable solution could involve a move that would dramatically reshape both the Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

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Windhorst made it clear why. “Right now, the Cavs could only offer LeBron $4 million. And one of the things I’ve learned about LeBron is you never count his money and never spend his money, all right.” He added that the only way he could realistically see a reunion happening would involve Cleveland trading Jarrett Allen—a player he also said the Lakers would “k*ll for.”

The financial roadblock stems from Cleveland’s position above the NBA’s second apron, which leaves the Cavaliers with virtually no meaningful cap room. Unless they move significant salary in a trade, their only direct free-agent offer to James would be worth roughly $4 million—far below both his current market value and his $52 million player option with the Lakers.

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That also raises the biggest basketball question in the entire discussion: why would Cleveland move Jarrett Allen in the first place? At 28, Allen remains one of the league’s most efficient interior players and the defensive anchor alongside Evan Mobley. His ability to protect the rim allows Mobley to switch freely across the floor, giving Cleveland one of the NBA’s most versatile defensive frontcourts. Breaking up that partnership for a 41-year-old James would fundamentally change the identity of a team that has built itself around size and defense.

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Allen’s value extends well beyond traditional box-score numbers. He averaged 15.4 points while shooting nearly 64 percent from the field during the 2025-26 season, continuing to establish himself as one of basketball’s most efficient starting centers. Just as importantly, Cleveland controls his contract through the 2028-29 season, making him one of the franchise’s most valuable long-term building blocks.

From the Lakers’ perspective, however, Windhorst’s proposal makes perfect sense. Los Angeles has spent months searching for a true starting center after its failed pursuit of Mark Williams and has also been linked to players such as Walker Kessler and Nic Claxton. Allen would immediately solve perhaps the franchise’s biggest roster weakness while giving Luka Doncic the kind of elite rim-running lob threat he has consistently thrived alongside throughout his NBA career.

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Windhorst says the Lakers face two very different paths with LeBron

Now, Brian Windhorst revealed, “So a couple days ago, the Lakers were offering Austin Reaves, I am told, about $30 million a year.”

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Windhorst explained that the extension effectively forces Los Angeles to decide whether it wants to prioritize one final championship push around James or maximize its remaining cap flexibility to continue building around Luka Doncic.

Now, coming to LeBron James, Windy added, that LA has $50 million left, and they have two choices. “One, they can go to LeBron first and say, ‘LeBron, you averaged 22, 7, and 6 last year. At the end of the season, when Austin was hurt and Luka was hurt, you were healthy. You helped us. You helped carry us into the second round. We’re going to give you a representative contract, whatever that’s going to be, $25 million, $30 million,’ whatever.”

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Re-signing James first would significantly reduce the Lakers’ remaining flexibility to address what many around the league view as their biggest weakness: finding a legitimate starting center and adding more defensive size on the wing.

Meanwhile, if both parties go on the first path, “And they do it by trade or signing,” the insider added. “And then they come back to LeBron and say, ‘Hey, man, this is what we got left. ‘ I don’t know which way is going to be successful, but that’s what the Lakers and LeBron got to figure out in the coming days.”

Windhorst’s comments ultimately highlight a difficult balancing act for both organizations. Cleveland appears reluctant to sacrifice one of its foundational players for a sentimental reunion, while the Lakers must decide whether their remaining resources are best spent extending LeBron James or accelerating the roster construction around Luka Doncic. Until one of those priorities changes, one of the NBA’s most fascinating offseason scenarios may remain exactly that—a scenario.