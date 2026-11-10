Insider Reveals Doc Rivers’ Personal Gesture to Giannis Antetokounmpo After Controversial Comments

Doc Rivers has reportedly reached out to Giannis Antetokounmpo personally after facing criticism for questioning the Miami Heat superstar’s basketball IQ. The former Milwaukee Bucks coach wanted to clarify his remarks after his assessment of Giannis’ playing style created controversy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN insider Marc Spears revealed that Rivers sent Antetokounmpo a text message to explain what he meant. According to Spears, Rivers admitted that questioning the forward’s basketball IQ was a mistake and apologized for bringing up a player’s intelligence over a text. After Spears contacted Rivers to understand the remarks, Rivers sent the text.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The feel for the game was something he wanted to talk about, not the IQ. He said he felt really bad about even mentioning somebody’s IQ in any capacity and apologised for that in the text,” Spears revealed on ESPN’s NBA Today.

The message came after Antetokounmpo publicly reacted to his former coach’s criticism. Spears also shared what Rivers told him about the challenges of coaching the two-time MVP, offering more context behind the comments that had attracted attention across the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doc Rivers Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Difficult to Coach

Spears explained that he contacted Rivers directly to understand his remarks. During their conversation, the former Bucks coach clarified that describing Giannis as difficult to coach was not intended as a personal insult. Instead, he wanted to explain

ADVERTISEMENT

“Superstars are tough to coach, you know. LeBron’s tough to coach, Luka’s tough to coach,” Rivers told Spears, according to the insider’s account.

Rivers also explained that his intention was to create more spacing for Antetokounmpo, which presented a challenge. The forward’s preference for attacking downhill required adjustments to the team’s offensive setup. Rivers reportedly viewed that difficulty as part of coaching an elite player rather than a slight against Giannis.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the basketball-IQ comment was where Rivers acknowledged making a mistake. Spears explained that the coach wanted to discuss Antetokounmpo’s feel for the game, not question his intelligence. Rivers reportedly felt bad about mentioning someone’s IQ in any capacity and apologized directly through the text message.

The controversy originated from Rivers’ appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. While discussing his time coaching Milwaukee, Rivers described Giannis Antetokounmpo as difficult to coach because of his downhill playing style and tendency to force offensive possessions. Rivers also questioned the forward’s ability to execute within a structured system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has this great passing ability, but he doesn’t necessarily have this super IQ at the same time,” Rivers said during the podcast. He also discussed the importance of execution and how Giannis could improve in that area. The comments attracted attention because they came from a coach who had worked with the superstar during his final seasons in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo was subsequently asked about the remarks after Miami defeated the Sacramento Kings 114-108. The forward appeared surprised when he heard what his former coach had said and made it clear that he was no longer playing under Rivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have his number, right? You do. I know you do. You gotta go ask him why he thought that; that’s on him, that’s not on me,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. He also emphasized that his priority was improving himself and helping his current team.

Spears’ revelation adds another development to the disagreement between the former coach and player. Rivers’ reported apology does not erase his public assessment, but it clarifies what he intended to communicate and shows that he wanted to address the basketball-IQ remark directly with Antetokounmpo.

With Giannis now playing under Erik Spoelstra in Miami, Rivers’ explanation also brings the discussion back to the coaching challenges he described. Whether the private message changes how Antetokounmpo views his former coach remains unclear.