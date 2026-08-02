Insider Reveals Warriors’ Surprising Target After Re-signing Gary Payton II

The Golden State Warriors are set to run it back with their roster. On Saturday, within hours, they first announced De’Anthony Melton’s signing. Then re-signed Gary Payton II. So far, the Dubs haven’t signed any outside free agents this offseason. But this could change soon.

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Currently, they have three traditional centers: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Charles Bassey. Plus, three forwards who can stretch the floor: Draymond Green, Gui Santos, and Yaxel Lendeborg. But they are in for another big, as per Brett Siegel.

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“Signing Gary Payton II takes the Warriors to 13 players with standard deals and roughly $6M from the second apron hard cap. The Warriors have been eyeing extra backcourt help and also have interest in Kelly Olynyk, as reported yesterday on @ClutchPoints .”

Siegel previously reported, “Although he’s not a guard, Olynyk has long been a target of the Warriors dating back to when he was on the Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.”

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After playing limited minutes (8.6) in just 42 games for the Spurs, the approach from the Warriors stands out.

Olynyk fits Steve Kerr’s motion offense because he’s an excellent passer from the high post. He can stretch the floor, creating driving lanes for guards like Stephen Curry and others.

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In the last nine seasons, the 7-footer has had a positive offensive net-rating swing in eight of them, per Cleaning the Glass. At 6-foot-11, Olynyk spaces the floor with three-point shooting and is an excellent passer, but he isn’t a dominant rebounder or shot blocker.

With the Spurs, he averaged a career low of 3.2 points and 22% from three-point range. Olynyk is already 35 and has played in just 86 games over the last two seasons. It goes without saying, the Warriors have to be careful about the Canadian’s injury history.

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The Dubs will already be without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody for a chunk of the 2026-27 season. Plus, last year Porzingis and Horford’s health was a running concern for the Warriors. So, they can’t afford many more injuries.

For now, all the additions have been bringing the team back. They have re-signed Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Charles Bassey, De’Anthony Melton, Draymond Green, and recently Gary Payton II.

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After missing out on LeBron James and declining Jaylen Brown offer, the Warriors reportedly focused their moves on preserving their core around Stephen Curry.

While calls have been made for Curry to move on, his intentions are to continue and ride out with the Warriors. He even celebrated Golden State’s announcement for Green with “Let’s get it!!!”

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Apart from Olynyk, Siegel also reported that the Dubs front office has been monitoring KD’s situation if he becomes available next season.

“Lacob and the Warriors would welcome Durant back with open arms, much like they were prepared to do in 2025 before he and his business partner Rich Kleiman stopped the trade deadline deal in its tracks.”

This is a very interesting situation that is panning out in the Bay Area.

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After missing out on the LeBron-Steph reunion, the front office is aiming for the KD-Curry partnership that led to three consecutive NBA Finals and back-to-back trophies in 2017 and 2018.