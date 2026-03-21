Insider Reveals Pacers’ Speculated Draft Night Plan Amid Key Player Injuries

It’s been a nightmare 12 months for Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers. It’s all been downhill for the organization since losing Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of last year’s NBA Finals. Now, with the experienced Ivica Zubac also ruled out for the rest of the season with a rib fracture, the path to their potential targets for this summer’s draft becomes clear.

The Pacers are locked into the 2026 NBA Draft lottery conversation as holders of the league’s worst record (15-55). They’ve been linked to BYU’s AJ Dybantsa, Kansas star Darryn Peterson, and UNC’s Caleb Wilson. But multiple draft projections have them moving up to select Duke’s Cam Boozer, seen as an ideal pairing alongside Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed the same in his latest report.

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“No one in the NBA that I’ve consulted projects any sort of dramatic draft night fall for either Peterson or Boozer,” Fischer wrote on The Stein Line. “When it comes to Boozer, in fact, there is a sentiment among some rival teams that the Duke star would be Indiana’s preferred selection even if the Pacers were to come away with the No. 1 overall pick because of his potential fit alongside Pascal Siakam and newly acquired Ivica Zubac.”

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Boozer starred on Thursday as he helped the Duke Blue Devils avoid a massive upset on Day 1 of March Madness. After trailing the Siena Saints 43-32 at the end of the first half, Boozer & Co. battled hard in the second half to eventually win 65-71 and avoid embarrassment. The 6′ 9″ freshman led the charge with 22 points and 13 rebounds, playing the most minutes (38) amongst all his teammates.

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While college hoops delivered a thrilling comeback story on Thursday, the professional ranks saw a sobering setback. The Pacers have suffered yet another significant roster blow.

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Zubac sustained the injury during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 18, 2026, after initially leaving the court with a head contusion.

The timing proved especially unfortunate, as he had appeared in only five games for the Pacers since being acquired in a trade from the Clippers at the deadline.

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His absence only deepens Indiana’s injury woes, adding to an already lengthy list that includes star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is sidelined with a torn Achilles. Despite the setback, there is a silver lining: Zubac is expected to make a full recovery and return healthy for next season.

With Siakam anchoring the frontcourt but needing a versatile big man to pair alongside, and Zubac’s ongoing injury setback, Boozer remains an ideal option for Carlisle and his coaching staff.

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Considering Haliburton’s return will be carefully managed, the youngster will have ample time to find his place in the team before the franchise hero returns.

Pacers look dangerous with Siakam, Haliburton, Zubac, and Boozer

Cameron Boozer is regarded as the ‘safest pick’ amongst the options available at this year’s draft. He leads the ACC in rebounding (10.3) and could be the ideal understudy for Zubac in his rookie year. But he could still thrive if paired with Haliburton, Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard due to his elite efficiency and deep shooting gravity.

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Imago Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) cuts down the net after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers in the men’s ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Averaging 22.7 PPG and four assists per game, Boozer is mobile enough for small‑ball fives and a connector who will flourish next to Siakam’s iso game without clogging spacing. The Miami-native is touted as the perfect versatile option to strengthen the Pacers’ backcourt, elevating them to conference title contenders if all their stars stay fit.

The Pacers are not the first franchise to find themselves staring down a lost season with hope pinned on a top pick, and history suggests the gamble can pay off spectacularly. Indiana knows this story firsthand.

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After a brutal 2009-10 campaign in which the franchise finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs, the Pacers held the 10th pick in the 2010 Draft and selected Paul George out of Fresno State.

Within two seasons, George had blossomed into an All-Star wing and the face of the franchise, leading Indiana to back-to-back second-round exits and eventually a run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013-14.

A franchise that looked directionless transformed in fewer than three years, built around a single draft night decision.

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The broader NBA offers an even more dramatic version of that story. When the San Antonio Spurs bottomed out in 2022-23, finishing 22-60, among the league’s worst records, they earned the right to select Victor Wembanyama first overall in 2023.

Within his debut season, Wembanyama was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year contender and delivered superstar-level impact for San Antonio. That one pick didn’t just change the Spurs’ ceiling; it reshaped expectations for the franchise.

The Pacers faithful have endured a brutal slide, but landing Boozer could flip the script into something truly special. Picture this: Haliburton slinging dimes to Siakam, Zubac cleaning the glass, and Boozer slotting in seamlessly, offering rotational options from the bench that threaten defenses in the East.

HC Carlisle works well with versatile players, and this quartet screams pick-and-roll terror for foes, rebound dominance, and potential playoff superiority.

Sure, Haliburton’s rehab timeline demands patience, but Boozer’s rookie‑ready efficiency could buy Indiana time while Zubac heals. As is often the case in the NBA, it’s the nightmare year that births a dream core