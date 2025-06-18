Insider Reveals Kevin Durant Trade Offers on Suns’ Table as Spurs Plot Turning Attention Elsewhere

The Phoenix Suns are fielding serious trade interest for Kevin Durant, and a few offers have already come to light. Per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, the Minnesota Timberwolves offered Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, the No. 17 pick in this year’s draft, and either Rob Dillingham or Terrence Shannon Jr. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors reportedly proposed a package centered around RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Jakob Poeltl, and the No. 9 pick.

Houston has also jumped into the mix, offering Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr., though the Suns rejected the deal, mainly due to concerns over Green’s fit. Despite Green’s 21-point regular season average, his playoff struggles against the Warriors (13.2 PPG, including four single-digit nights) have cooled his value around the league.

Durant, now 36, missed the final stretch of the season due to an ankle sprain. He previously blocked a potential reunion with Golden State, halting midseason trade talks. With major front-office changes in Phoenix—including Brian Gregory replacing James Jones as GM—the team could lean toward younger assets and draft capital.

If the Spurs back off their KD pursuit, insiders suggest they may pivot to bigger fish: Jaylen Brown or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

