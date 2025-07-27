Insider Reveals Lonzo Ball’s Cavs Role as Darius Garland’s Health Issue Remains Key Concern

So, picture this: You’re coming off a playoff run that felt more like a group project gone wrong, your All-Star point guard is out with an injury, and suddenly, the guy everyone thought was permanently stuck in injury purgatory just might be your saving grace. No, this isn’t a plot twist from a sports movie—it’s what’s brewing in Cleveland. And it all centers around Lonzo Ball, who just might be the Cavs’ stealthy ace in the deck this season.

Let’s get one thing straight: Lonzo Ball is back. Not kinda back. Not “limited minutes on a Tuesday” back. But real, actual, game-changing back—if all goes according to plan. After missing what felt like three geological eras with that knee injury (over 1,000 days, in real-world terms), Ball returned last season with the Chicago Bulls and looked… surprisingly solid. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and nearly 2 made threes in 22.2 minutes per game.

Sure, he missed the last chunk of the season with a sprained wrist (because of course he did), but that’s still more court time than he’s had since we were all still pretending to enjoy Zoom happy hours.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds after a shot during warm ups prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

AD

You know that one guy in fantasy who quietly drafts a future All-Star in the 10th round while everyone else is fighting over who’s left from 2019? That’s what the Cavaliers just did. They acquired Lonzo Ball from the Bulls in exchange for Isaac Okoro, and NBA.com even listed it as one of the top under-the-radar offseason moves.

According to Brian Martin, “Ball’s return to the court after missing over 1,000 days was a triumph in and of itself… Now, he has an opportunity to continue working his way back to his full potential on a title contender.” That contender being Cleveland—a sentence that doesn’t sound as weird as it used to.

Ethan Sands: Ball’s fit is a chef’s kiss

Speaking on Boston Sports Network, Ethan Sands practically broke into song about the Lonzo fit: “Lonzo Ball is going to have to come in and play a major role from the get-go… He fits Kenny Atkinson’s system like a glove — pace, movement, quick decisions.” Need a reminder of how efficient the Cavs’ offense was last year? They led the entire league. Now imagine adding a 6’6″ guard who can defend the perimeter, push the pace, and create passing angles like he’s playing chess while everyone else is on checkers.

And Sands didn’t stop there: “Ball elevates that further, which is a little bit scary… Now you’re getting players that fit more into the system that Kenny Atkinson wants to run.” Translation? The Cavs are about to go from high-efficiency to downright terrifying, assuming Lonzo stays healthy. (Knock on wood, throw salt, avoid black cats—do what you gotta do.) Darius Garland had toe surgery after battling through injury from Game 2 of the first round, and is expected to start the season on the shelf. Enter Lonzo Ball, who suddenly isn’t just a nice addition—he’s critical. “He’s a guy that the Cavs have needed when you talk about not only having a small backcourt in Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Now, you throw Lonzo Ball — who’s 6’6″ — and he can defend.”

That size matters. Lonzo isn’t just a plug-in at point guard; he’s a guy who can slide to the wing and allow Donovan Mitchell to operate in space, off the ball. “They could use him as a small forward and still give him ball-handling opportunities to get Donovan Mitchell off the ball and get him in space that he wants to be in.” If that doesn’t scream “secret weapon,” we don’t know what does.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 16, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Speaking of Donovan Mitchell, he’s not in chill mode. In a recent interview with Taylor Rooks, Mitchell lit a fire under Evan Mobley’s development arc: “My push to Ev is that I need 20 shots… Demand it. If I don’t pass you the ball, get on my a**. If DG don’t give you the ball, get on his a**… He’s ready for it, he’s excited for it.”

In short: Donovan Mitchell wants dogs, not deer. And if Mobley steps up, Ball fits right into this no-nonsense, go-win mentality. Brian Windhorst told ESPN Cleveland that the Cavs are eyeing a five-year contention window. Not “maybe we’ll try again next spring” energy—this is a real, intentional window for rings. “They believe this is a championship roster… They’re trying to set a four or five-year window here where they can go for it.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now sprinkle in Lonzo Ball—fresh legs, low risk, high IQ, versatile defender—and you’ve got a team that’s not just thinking playoffs but thinking parade routes. If Lonzo Ball stays healthy (again, knock on all the wood), the Cavaliers may have pulled off the rarest thing in pro sports: a quiet, smart, non-flashy move that turns into a game-changer. He’s not just a Garland stand-in or a bench spark—he could be the exact piece Cleveland needs to unlock Donovan Mitchell’s full potential, balance their backcourt, and finally, finally give this squad the edge to go the distance.

And hey, if nothing else, Lonzo Ball’s comeback arc might be one of the best stories in the league this year—and not just for the feels. This one might actually end with a banner.