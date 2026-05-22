Insider Reveals Lakers’ Plan to Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo In Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Lakers have 9 players, including LeBron James, on expiring contracts. As the 41-year-old’s future remains uncertain, the franchise is looking to build around Luka Doncic and can certainly make the move for Giannis Antetokounmpo. For 12 months, the contractual situation around the Greek Freak has been a mess, but the Milwaukee Bucks owners have issued a deadline. The Purple and Gold have seemingly made plans to attract the 2x MVP.

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ESPN’s Shams Charania was on The Rich Eisen Show and stated where the Lakers’ stand in the Antetokounmpo would look like. What I’ve learned since Jimmy Haslam came out and said, listen, it’s going to be either he didn’t commit to an extension in June, or we’re going to trade him in June is that nothing has changed about his stance. And so that would lead you to believe that the Bucks will then obviously seriously consider these offers, that they are officially open for business. And, you know, you’re going to see teams like Miami, Minnesota, Boston, the Lakers will be, you know, the Lakers express interest in Giannis at the deadline right now.”

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The Lakers’ potential trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo is

25th Pick 2026 Draft

Two Unprotected First-Round Picks (2031/2033)

Pick Swaps

And Cap Flexibility to absorb Giannis contract

Interestingly, Giannis has a $58.5 million contract next season, but has the $62.8 million player option for 2027-28 as well. That’s why the Bucks are eager to either trade or secure a long-term extension. But other teams can offer a blue-chip star in return, too, which the Lakers currently lack. Thus, those unprotected first-rounders might not exactly be anywhere close to a coveted lottery pick. For now, they seem to be moving towards a core headlined by Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. That’s because LeBron James’ future is uncertain.

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Recently, rumors have been going for a farewell return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. To put more fuel to it, Bron liked an Instagram post from his uncle, which featured a “come home” tag, with James’ picture wearing the Cavaliers jersey from 2018. Previously, Charania stated that “multiple contenders” are open to offering a contract to the 41-year-old. But NBA insider Brandon Robinson was certain and revealed there is some mutual interest between him and the Cavs for a homecoming. But the decision-making for the front office also involves a lot of input from their 6x All-Star.

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Luka Doncic’s say in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the superstars worth chasing and rebuilding the roster for. Since last off-season, Luka Doncic personally called Marcus Smart and convinced Deandre Ayton to join the franchise. This year again, the Slovenian will be leading the changes. So far, he has hinted about the potential of continuing his partnership with AR. The recent report from Athletic suggests exactly that.

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“Doncic has made it clear to the Lakers that he would like to continue playing with Reaves,” the report stated. “Multiple league sources said that belief was best illustrated when Doncic told people within the organization that he wouldn’t want Reaves included in any potential trade packages for Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Reaves is on a 4-year, $53.8 million contract, and for the 2026-27 season, entering a player option of $14.89 million. Many predict him to decline that and wait for the $30 million a year option. If the Lakers don’t offer AR, their ability to offer any significant star in return decreases. This could be a roadblock in their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo.