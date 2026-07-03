Insider Reveals Lakers’ Roster Plan After Trading Deandre Ayton to Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving with one goal in mind this offseason. And Rob Pelinka is leaving nothing to chance. Every roster decision points toward building a title contender around Luka Doncic. Every move reflects the Lakers’ faith in Luka Doncic. But Walker Kessler has quietly become just as vital to their championship plans.

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But before the 7-foot-2 big man steps on the court in purple and gold, the front office wants to make his time easy. And it looks like they have taken the first step towards it. Shams Charania reported: “The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032.”

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That’s not all (of course!). “The Lakers will now focus on finding Walker Kessler’s backup on the market — with centers such as Andre Drummond, Jonas Valanciunas, and Kevon Looney among those being considered, sources said,” Charania added. He also mentioned that the Wizards have taken a patient approach to the start of free agency. This has helped them “land a durable, reliable center to join Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr in the frontcourt.”

Now, what’s interesting here is that Deandre Ayton had opted into his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season. However, the front office decided to move on from the 27-year-old big man after a lackluster one-season tale. Moreover, Walker Kessler will be the starting big man on the team, and had Ayton been on the roster, he would’ve come off the bench in most games. That would also depend on how JJ Redick would use Jaxson Hayes.

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Last season, the Laker head coach used Hayes in DA’s place to maximize the team’s energy, defensive activity, and improved rebounding. He averaged 12.5 points on 67.1% shooting and 8.0 rebounds per game in the regular season and 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in the playoffs. Meanwhile, analysts often pointed out how Ayton’s inconsistency was affecting Los Angeles.

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Most importantly, keeping Ayton was never a realistic option. The Los Angeles Lakers needed financial flexibility and likely would have moved on anyway. Landing Jaden Hardy plus two future draft picks turned a difficult situation into the strongest return they could realistically secure.

The Los Angeles Lakers eye three backup centers

The Lakers have three names in mind to support Walker Kessler. First, the Chicago Bulls’ Andre Drummond, who played for the Purple and Gold in 2021. He is an unrestricted free agent this summer. Thus, Rob Pelinka could sign him on a $4 million veteran minimum contract. On the other hand, LA is eyeing the Denver Nuggets’ second big man, Jonas Valanciunas.

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However, the 32-year-old has made it clear that he won’t take a pay cut. The Lithuanian center wants to play for what he’s worth. Therefore, acquiring him could be a tricky task for the Lakers. He will earn $10 million in the 2026-27 season. However, the team can decide whether to fully guarantee his contract by July 8, as only $2 million is protected until then. That flexibility makes Valanciunas a realistic trade or waiver candidate.

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Among the available centers, Kevon Looney stands out as a low-cost target for the Lakers. The Pelicans declined his $8 million team option, making him an unrestricted free agent. A three-time NBA champion, Looney brings a decade of experience and proven playoff success from his years with the Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers still have some financial flexibility to add some pieces to their roster. And it looks like their next move is going to be to help Walker Kessler.