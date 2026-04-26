Insider Reveals Nikola Jokic, Julius Randle’s Expected Punishment For Heated Altercation

With 1.3 seconds left in Game 4 and the result already decided, Jaden McDaniels added an uncontested layup to seal the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 112-96 win. That decision broke one of basketball’s oldest unwritten rules, and Nikola Jokic did not take it lightly. The Nuggets star sprinted the length of the floor to confront McDaniels, turning a finished game into a heated altercation.

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Players from both benches flooded the floor as teammates and officials rushed in to break things up. Julius Randle quickly entered the scrum and escalated the confrontation, leading officials to eject both him and Jokic for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Timberwolves closed out the 112-96 win to take a 3-1 series lead. Now, the NBA has a decision to make, and insider Brett Siegel has already weighed in on what is likely coming.

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Posting on X after the game, Siegel outlined the likely punishment: “The NBA has been lenient with this rule over the last few years, especially for players who set foot off the bench and are not directly involved. I’d expect heavy fines to be handed out, with a very small possibility of a suspension for Jokic/Randle.”

He pointed to past precedent, including an incident involving LaMelo Ball, where players left the bench to de-escalate and avoided suspension. That same distinction applies here. The league typically separates players who try to break things up from those who escalate the situation. According to Siegel, players like Rudy Gobert and Bones Hyland crossed that line by engaging more aggressively, which could factor into how penalties are distributed.

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The NBA’s altercation rules give Commissioner Adam Silver broad authority. The league can issue fines up to $50,000 or hand out suspensions depending on the severity of the incident. The leaving-the-bench rule is stricter on paper, requiring players to stay near the bench area, but enforcement has softened in recent years when players clearly attempt to de-escalate rather than engage. That distinction will likely protect most of the players involved in Saturday night’s incident.

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“I Don’t Regret It”: What Jokic Said — And What It Could Cost Him

Jokic did not walk back the confrontation after the game, and that candor could influence the league’s decision. “I don’t regret it because he scored after everybody stopped playing,” he said, doubling down on the unwritten rule argument. Nuggets coach David Adelman supported him: “I didn’t like what McDaniels did. The game was over.” McDaniels saw it differently. “The clock’s still running, so I’m going to score.” Gobert took a middle ground: “It’s the playoffs. The game’s still going.” The divide in reactions only adds another layer to how the league may view the incident.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

The timing of the league’s decision is critical. Game 5 shifts back to Denver on Monday, and the Nuggets are already down 3-1 in a must-win situation. Losing Jokic, even for one game, would likely end their season. He finished Game 4 with 24 points in 41 minutes, and Denver will need everything from him to stay alive. The NBA is expected to rule within 48 hours, and for now, all signs point toward fines rather than suspensions. For the Nuggets, that could be the difference between extending the series and going home.