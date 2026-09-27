Insider Reveals Nikola Jokic’s “Richest” $360 Million Contract Details With Nuggets, Leaving Fans in Disbelief

Nikola Jokic could be in line for the largest contract in NBA history. That possibility has already raised questions about how Denver will shape the roster around him.

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The Nuggets are coming off a 54-28 season that ended with a first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jokic, meanwhile, remains the centerpiece of everything Denver is trying to build.

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Jokic is expected to wait until the summer of 2027 before signing his next deal. If he does, he could become eligible for a five-year contract worth approximately $359.5 million, compared with the four-year, $278 million extension available to him now. Kevin O’Connor’s latest projection has now put that possibility back in focus.

Jokic’s Projected $360 Million Deal Raises Questions About Denver’s Future

The first concern among commenters was how Denver could continue adding talent around Jokic with such a large commitment on the books. One reaction asked, “How are they gonna build around him?”

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The question comes after Denver’s first-round exit last season, with the Nuggets looking to make another postseason run. The team has already made changes around Jokic, including adding DeMar DeRozan, while Jamal Murray is coming off a 25.4-point-per-game season. What that group can accomplish together will matter before Jokic reaches his next contract window.

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Another commenter, Maneuver, questioned Jokic’s overall value, criticizing his defense and arguing that he would never be a top-10 player.

Jokic’s numbers tell a different part of the story. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists over 65 games last season and finished second in MVP voting. Those numbers remain a major part of why Denver is willing to build its long-term plans around him.

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The five-year length raised another question. One commenter wrote, “Cap no way he plays that long.”

Jokic is 31 and will turn 32 in February 2027. A five-year agreement signed that summer would take him through the latter part of his 30s. So the concern isn’t only about the money. It is also about committing that long to a player entering that stage of his career.

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Another reaction looked beyond Denver, suggesting, “Maybe even with the Warriors…”

For now, the Warriors idea is only speculation from the commenter. Jokic has publicly pointed toward staying in Denver instead. He said, “My idea and desire is to stay in Denver. I’ll probably sign next year. My desire is to play the rest of my life in Denver.”

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That gives Denver a clear indication of Jokic’s preference, even though the projected contract itself is still some time away. The Nuggets have the 2026-27 season to see whether their current group can make a deeper playoff run.

The projected $359.5 million deal also gives Denver another season to evaluate what it needs around Jokic. DeRozan is now part of the picture, Murray remains a major piece, and the team will have to see whether those changes are enough to push the Nuggets beyond the first round.

For Denver, the balancing act is straightforward. Jokic wants to stay, and his production gives the Nuggets every reason to keep building around him. The bigger question is how they can keep enough talent around him to make another deep playoff run if that record contract eventually becomes reality.