If the Philadelphia 76ers want to bring the trophy home this season, they need to ensure their biggest stars are healthy. Two of the team’s biggest stars, Joel Embiid and LeBron James, seemingly need quite a few breaks, and their health issues easily explain why.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel Embiid is currently managing a right foot plantar fascia injury. So far, he has missed three games this season to make sure he’s fit for the playoffs. Ahead of the team’s game against the Nets, 76ers reporter Tom Haberstroh revealed a recent development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The most important thing is that he is healthy, so to speak, even though he did miss yesterday’s game,” Haberstroh said in a recent conversation with Yahoo Sports Daily. “They’re trying to manage his foot issue so he doesn’t, you know, grind himself down before the playoff run. This team wants to win a championship this year.”

Haberstroh also explained that the 76ers and their medical team are managing Embiid’s games while having one of the most condensed schedules to start the regular season. The game against the Nets is the 76ers’ third set of back-to-backs this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embiid has missed the second game of a back-to-back on both prior occasions this season. After playing the 76ers’ 127-116 October 24 win against the Bucks, he missed their October 25 game against the Pistons. Similarly, after playing in the 76ers’ 98-93 win against the Knicks on October 30, he missed their game against the Hornets on October 31.

Haberstroh stated that if Embiid takes the November 16 game against the Nets off, it could be an indication of their broader decision to carefully manage his minutes. Embiid has been reported as questionable after missing the 76ers’ 131-124 victory over the Pacers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the team is trying to “keep the long term” in view and prepare Joel Embiid for the postseason, something they seem confident in getting to.

“I think that he’s going to be okay. It’s just a matter of developing that confidence,” Haberstroh further explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the 76ers are not being too hasty with how they treat Joel Embiid and his injury management. This is especially true considering how they’ve managed to win games even with him out. The Pacers game is just the latest example.

It was during this game that LeBron James passed Jason Kidd for the NBA’s third-highest all-time assists total at 12,092. He scored 15 points, which aligns with his average this season so far, along with 11 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, James has also missed three of the 76ers’ 14 games, all due to his lower back and sciatica management. According to ESPN, he’s averaging a career low of 15.1 points per game across the first 11 games of any season.

An unnamed source reportedly told ESPN that LeBron James has asked the team and coaching staff to be patient with his health. The player is trying to find his rhythm with the new team and expects to get his conditioning in line by December.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his reduced stats have not negatively affected the 76ers. The team is currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 11-3 record. That’s a huge gap between them and the third-ranked Pistons, who have an 8-4 record.

So, it’s evident that his absence and lower production haven’t been an issue for the 76ers, who appear to be in championship shape despite Joel Embiid’s injury management combined with James’ slow start.

Interestingly, one executive reportedly told ESPN that LeBron James’ low production is evidence that he knew exactly what he was doing when he picked the 76ers as his new team. He’s found himself with a reliable group that doesn’t entirely depend on him or even Embiid. Now that’s a team that could take the trophy home.