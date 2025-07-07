Insider Reveals Suns’ $13.9M Relief as Bradley Beal Buyout Talks Gain Momentum

“Still a disaster in Phoenix.” That’s how ESPN’s Zach Lowe just put it, summing up the biggest, most frustrating mess in the entire NBA. Two years ago, the Phoenix Suns went all out, trading for Beal to create a “Big Three” with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. It was supposed to be a dream team that would win a championship. Instead, it’s turned into a huge financial nightmare. After a terrible 36-46 season where KD got sent to Houston and the team completely missed the playoffs, the Suns have been stuck with Beal, his massive $110 million contract, and a no-trade clause that means he holds all the power. It seemed like there was no easy way out. But maybe not anymore.

On Saturday, Gerald Bourguet, a trusted insider covering the Suns, shared some huge news on X. According to his sources, a buyout for Bradley Beal now looks like it’s “imminent.” And he shared the surprising detail that makes it all possible. “I’m anticipating he gives up $13.9M of his remaining $110.8M,” Bourguet wrote, “which would then clear the way for the Suns to waive-and-stretch the resulting $96.9M over 5 years and duck both tax aprons.”

This is a really big deal. For weeks, money experts like Fred Katz of The Athletic have been explaining why a simple “waive and stretch” couldn’t happen for the Suns. It was because of a tricky rule in the CBA and some old money they still owed from waiving Nassir Little and E.J. Liddell. The only way a buyout could ever work was if Beal agreed to give up about $14 million of his own money—something most people who know the league, even Lowe, thought would never, ever happen. Now, it seems the impossible is actually happening, and the terrible Bradley Beal time in Phoenix might finally be over.

(This is a developing story…)