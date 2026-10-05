Insider Reveals When Will Ben Simmons Make His Kings Debut

Ben Simmons is getting closer to returning to NBA action. However, the Sacramento Kings do not want to rush him. The former three-time All-Star has stayed away from the NBA for the entire 2025-26 season. Now, he looks healthy and is getting ready to play his first game for the Kings.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, Simmons could make his Kings preseason debut on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers or Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons is healthy and has had one of the strongest training camps on the Kings roster, according to Spears’ update on X. However, the team wants to take things slowly because he has been away from NBA basketball for a long time.

Because of this plan, Simmons is unlikely to play in Sacramento’s preseason opener against the Lakers on Monday. He could instead make his first appearance for the Kings on Thursday against the Lakers. If the team decides to wait, Simmons could play for the first time on Saturday against the Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kings’ careful approach makes sense. Simmons has spent a lot of time away from competitive NBA basketball. His last NBA game came in the 2025 playoffs with the Los Angeles Clippers. He then missed the entire 2025-26 season because of physical injuries and mental health issues.

Simmons’ health is a major part of his comeback story. Injuries have affected his NBA career in recent years. The 30-year-old has dealt with ongoing back problems. These problems have limited his playing time and also affected his performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons played the 2024-25 season for the Brooklyn Nets and Clippers. He averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

However, his role became much smaller during the Clippers’ first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. The series went seven games, but Simmons played only 42 total minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is very different from the player Simmons once was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He quickly became one of the league’s most exciting young players. He made three All-Star teams and earned All-NBA honors. He also made two All-Defensive teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons had many other strengths. His size, passing, defense, and ball-handling made him a very different type of NBA player. Now, the Kings are giving him another chance to show those skills.

Simmons could get a big chance in Sacramento

The Kings signed Simmons to a one-year, $3.5 million contract after he missed the 2025-26 season. Before signing him, Sacramento checked his health and watched him work out on the court. Simmons also met with coach Doug Christie and other members of the Kings organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sacramento could give Simmons a good place to restart his career. The Kings finished last season with a 22-60 record. They now have a chance to give different players bigger roles and build for the future.

Simmons also made it clear that he did not step away from basketball because he stopped caring about the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Sacramento’s media day, he strongly rejected that idea.

“All these people talk about, I don’t love the game. That’s b*******. I love this game.”

Simmons said his health forced him to step away from basketball. He has also recently said that he feels healthy and ready to play without limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

That makes his preseason return important.

Ben Simmons does not need to prove everything in his first preseason game. The Kings will likely focus on helping him feel comfortable on the court again.

He will need time to find his rhythm and get used to NBA competition again. Most importantly, Sacramento will want to see how his body handles game action.

If Simmons plays against the Lakers on Thursday, that game will give fans their first look at him in a Kings uniform. If Sacramento waits, Saturday’s game against the Warriors could become his first game back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Either way, the Kings seem more interested in protecting Simmons’ health than rushing his return.

After a difficult few years, Simmons now has a chance to start again. Could this careful preseason return be the first step toward a real Ben Simmons comeback? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.