Insider Reveals Wizards’ Plans for Anthony Davis Extension

Anthony Davis enters his first full season with the Washington Wizards without knowing whether the team sees him as part of its long-term plans. He is eligible for an extension, but Washington has not rushed into negotiations, leaving his future open as the February trade deadline approaches.

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The Athletic’s Josh Robbins reported that the Wizards are highly unlikely to offer Davis a maximum extension at this stage.

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“There’s almost no chance the Wizards will give him that max extension not with his injury history, not at his age, not with the team in this stage of its development and the punitive first and second aprons looming.”

Washington’s situation helps explain why the Wizards may be hesitant to make that kind of commitment. The team is still building around No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa, and general manager Will Dawkins has described the 2026-27 season as a “season of growth.”

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For Davis, there is also the question of how much the Wizards can rely on him staying healthy. He is 33 and played only 20 games last season, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Washington acquired Davis from the Dallas Mavericks in February, but he never got on the court for his new team. A hand injury ended his season before he could make his Wizards debut.

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The money involved makes the decision even more significant. Davis is set to earn $58.46 million in 2026-27 and has a $62.79 million player option for the following season. With those numbers already on the books, the Wizards have plenty to weigh before putting another long-term deal in front of him.

Rich Paul Could Shape Anthony Davis’ Next Move

While Washington may be reluctant to offer Davis the contract he wants, his agent, Rich Paul, could have a significant role in determining what happens next.

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Robbins pointed to Paul’s influence and his history of securing major deals for high-profile clients, suggesting that Davis’ camp could explore the market as the February trade deadline approaches.

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“But Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, is one of the game’s most powerful player representatives, and he has proven skilled at securing the deals his high-profile clients want, in the cities where they want to be. There’s little doubt that Paul already has gamed out other teams’ interest in Davis and will continue to do so as February’s trade deadline approaches.”

That gives Davis another variable to consider. If Washington remains unwilling to meet his financial expectations, Paul can gauge whether another team would be prepared to make that commitment.

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But Davis could also change the equation himself.

A healthy season alongside Washington’s young core would give him an opportunity to rebuild his value around the league. Robbins acknowledged that possibility, noting that a strong campaign could raise Davis’ value both within the Wizards organization and among potential suitors.

“Perhaps Davis will enjoy a career renaissance in the months ahead by remaining healthy and by helping the youthful Wizards exceed expectations. That is possible, and that, in turn, could raise his value, both internally and among possible suitors.”

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That scenario would put Washington in a different position. If Davis stays healthy and performs at an All-Star level, the organization could have a stronger reason to consider keeping him beyond the current season.

However, the concerns surrounding a long-term commitment will not disappear entirely.

“But Davis’ age and past injury history will not change. It is also possible that, as Paul scours the market, no team will be willing to commit massive salaries to a former superstar who is closer to nearing the twilight of his career than to his best years. And if Paul cannot find a franchise willing to meet Davis’ hoped-for salaries, that would begin to clear a pathway for Davis to remain with the Wizards beyond this season’s trade deadline, and perhaps long term.”

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That leaves both sides with plenty to evaluate over the coming months.

Washington needs to see what Davis looks like once he gets an extended run with the team, while Davis and Paul need to determine whether his performance can generate the kind of long-term commitment they are seeking.

Davis has already indicated that he is willing to let the season play out before making a decision. “I’m going to go through the season and try to do what I do at a high level, and then when it’s over, sit down and have those conversations again with the front office,” Davis said at media day.

For now, the Wizards appear prepared to wait rather than rush into a major extension. Davis’ health, production and the interest generated around the league could ultimately determine whether Washington becomes his long-term home or whether his future takes him somewhere else before or after the February deadline.