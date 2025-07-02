Insider Says Jake LaRavia Decision Signals Austin Reaves’ Lakers Future After $89M Rejection

“I want to be in LA. I want to play my whole career in LA. I love it there.” That was Austin Reaves earlier this month, making his intentions crystal clear. He’s a Laker, through and through. But in the cold, hard business of the NBA, loyalty doesn’t always guarantee security. Just last week, Reaves turned down a four-year, $89.2 million contract extension from the Lakers, a bold bet on himself to earn a massive, near-max payday next summer. It’s a move that has put the Lakers in a difficult position and has made Reaves’s future with the team the subject of intense speculation.

The first day of free agency was a quiet one for the Lakers. Their top center targets, Clint Capela and Brook Lopez, signed with rivals. They even lost a key role player, Dorian Finney-Smith, to the Houston Rockets. The Lakers’ only move? A two-year, $12 million deal for former Sacramento Kings wing Jake LaRavia. On the surface, it seemed like a minor depth signing. But according to one NBA insider, Dave McMenamin, it was much more than that. It was a direct message to Austin Reaves.

On a recent episode of ESPN LA, McMenamin pulled back the curtain on the LaRavia signing, revealing a fascinating and very intentional connection. “He’s also repped by the same agents that rep Austin Reaves,” McMenamin explained. “And that’s kind of an olive branch as well. Saying that, ‘Austin Reaves, we want to continue to be in business with you.'” It’s a classic NBA power move.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers’ very first call when free agency opened was to LaRavia and his agents, a clear signal that they value their relationship with Reaves’s representation.

Nov 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (3) looks to pass around Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and guard Austin Reaves (15) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena.

For his part, LaRavia seems thrilled to be joining a team with championship aspirations. “Scratch the money part, I want what everyone else wants, which is being on a team that’s really competing for a championship,” he told HoopsHype before free agency began. He sees himself as a player who can fill a key role for the Lakers. “Being on a team that is competing for a championship and that needs a guy like me, a wing that plays both sides of the ball… I’m a defender who can shoot the three and can make plays. I do a little bit of everything.” He’s a young, talented player who fits a need.

McMenamin also noted that LaRavia, despite modest career averages, turned heads with a strong March performance in Sacramento, shooting over 40% from three and close to 50% from the field overall. He brings size, grit, and versatility—and at just 23 years old, he’s not only cheaper than Dorian Finney-Smith but also represents a longer-term asset for the Lakers. It’s the kind of calculated move that shows LA is thinking about both its present roster needs and future leverage.

That’s what makes this signing so intriguing in the context of Reaves. While AR bets on himself heading into what could be a massive free agency summer, the Lakers are playing the long game—quietly keeping his camp engaged, building goodwill, and signaling to the rest of the league that they’re still in the Austin Reaves business. But while the Lakers were sending a quiet message of goodwill, a much louder opportunity suddenly fell into their laps.

As Austin Reaves’s future looms, could Deandre Ayton be the Lakers’ risky answer?

Just as the top free-agent centers were flying off the board, the market was thrown into chaos. The Portland Trail Blazers, tired of what a team source called his “bad ways”—including tardiness and skipping rehab appointments—decided to buy out the contract of their starting center, Deandre Ayton. Suddenly, a 26-year-old former No. 1 overall pick was on the open market, and the “center-craving” Los Angeles Lakers, as insider Jake Fischer described them, emerged as a prime suitor.

On paper, Ayton is the perfect answer to the Lakers’ biggest problem. He’s an athletic, 7-foot big man who can rebound, catch lobs from Luka Dončić, and protect the rim. But his time in Portland was a disaster, with reports of locker room tantrums and questions about his effort. It’s this high-risk, high-reward dynamic that has Lakers fans completely divided. For every fan on social media saying, “He’s a Laker,” there’s another one saying, “Luka will hate this low motor, non-defending diva.”

But here’s the twist that makes this so intriguing: the Lakers’ new head coach, JJ Redick, is on the record as being a huge fan of Ayton’s game. During his time as an analyst at ESPN, Redick once said, “Ayton’s fantastic. He’s fantastic at punishing mismatches. In the two-man pick-and-roll with him and [Chris Paul], they’re the No. 1 offensive duo.” Now, the coach who once praised his game has the chance to be the one to finally unlock his potential.

This is the ultimate test for Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office. Do they play it safe, or do they take a massive swing on a player with a checkered past but undeniable talent? They’ve already shown they’re willing to make ruthless, unsentimental moves by waiving young players like Quincy Olivari to address roster needs.

The pursuit of Deandre Ayton is the biggest gamble yet. It could be the move that vaults them back into championship contention, or it could be the one that blows up in their faces. For a team in win-now mode, it’s a risk they might just have to take.