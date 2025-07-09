Insider Sets Deadline on Bradley Beal’s Clippers Move as Domino Effect Sends 12-Time All-Star to Suns

The NBA offseason sometimes feels like a game of dominoes. One move, one signing, one trade can kick off a whole chain reaction that changes everything in the league. And right now, the biggest domino of all is about to fall. According to a new report from insider Xin Varlock, Bradley Beal’s chapter with Phoenix is about to reach its conclusion, and he also revealed his next destination. In a wild twist, what happens because of that move is expected to send another future Hall of Famer right back to the Valley.

The Bradley Beal situation in Phoenix has been, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe put it, a “disaster.” After the “Big Three” experiment totally fell apart, the Suns were left with an aging roster and a huge contract they couldn’t get rid of. Beal is still owed $110 million over the next two years and has a rare no-trade clause, which means he holds all the cards. For the Suns, a team going through a complete rebuild, getting his salary off their books is absolutely necessary. A buyout, which would give them a much-needed $13.9 million in immediate cash relief and help them get under the luxury tax limits, has become their only real way forward.

And that path is about to happen. On Tuesday, Varlock dropped a bombshell on X (what used to be Twitter), reporting that a buyout between Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns is coming very soon. And he didn’t stop there. “SOURCE: Brad Beal going to Clippers after buyout,” he wrote. “CP3 will sign with Suns for portion of MLE. Will happen within the next week.” This news dropped like a bombshell, and could potentially send shockwaves through the Western Conference if this deal goes through.

For the Clippers, this move makes total sense. They just traded away shooting guard Norman Powell, so they clearly need another scoring guard next to James Harden.

