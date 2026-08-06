Insider Shares Grim Update on Karl-Anthony Towns’ $272M Knicks Deal

The New York Knicks have barely made a sound since lifting the NBA title. Apart from moving on from Mitchell Robinson, they have let the offseason unfold without much drama. But that calm may not last for long. The front office still has a major call to make on Karl-Anthony Towns. And the latest insight paints a far more grim picture.

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Towns played a pivotal role in helping the Knicks win the 2026 NBA title. However, when the matter turns to a possible max extension, President Leon Rose and the NY front office are reportedly getting cold feet.

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According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards, “One thing I’m certain of is that New York’s decision-makers will offer Towns an extension. What I’m not certain of, and don’t expect, is whether the cash-conscious Knicks will offer him a max contract.”

KAT can still sign a four-year, $272 million extension with the Knicks, the richest deal they can offer before he turns 31. Yet both sides let that chance pass last offseason. Meanwhile, he will earn just over $57 million this season. After that, a player option worth just over $61 million will decide the final chapter of his current contract.

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This possible choice finds its roots in owner James Dolan’s clear message from June. He made it clear that the team will, at all costs, avoid the second apron at $222 million. Well, this is exactly why the Knicks front office didn’t pursue Mitchell Robinson once he entered free agency and eventually left for the Boston Celtics.

Keeping in mind Dolan’s demand, things will become complicated for the New York Knicks if Karl-Anthony Towns lands a max extension. Add another full value deal for Jalen Brunson and a solid extension for Josh Hart this summer or next, and the second apron becomes almost impossible to avoid while keeping the core together.

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Meanwhile, OG Anunoby still has 3 years left, with a player option in year 3, at over $40 million annually. Mikal Bridges will also earn in the mid-$30 million range for the next few seasons.

Now, the question isn’t about whether Towns deserves a max extension or not. That debate probably came to an end with the Knicks lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy earlier this year. The major question is: should the front office consider the possibility again?

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Does Karl-Anthony Towns deserve a max extension?

Karl-Anthony Towns continues to face questions about his long-term value. Some point to age, others to his fit under Mike Brown, while many argue against handing out another max contract. Even so, his impact on the New York Knicks has been impossible to ignore. He helped push the team into the NBA’s elite tier.

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That rise has defined the past 2 seasons. To be fair, his arrival changed the franchise’s trajectory. The Knicks reached their first Eastern Conference finals in 25 years during his debut season. They followed that with an NBA title in 2026.

Moreover, Towns has reached at least the conference finals in each of the last 3 seasons, including one trip with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2024. That resume gives Karl-Anthony Towns every reason to expect the Knicks to reward his winning.

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Then again, the 30-year-old big man could also consider sacrificing, like Jalen Brunson left $113 million on the table. However, expecting him to do what JB did would be an unrealistic call. Yet, Towns recently made it clear to Vincent Goodwill that he wants to be “a Knick for life.”

Karl-Anthony Towns turned into NYC’s superhero at the 2026 NBA Finals. But now the same star is facing uncertainty over a max extension that he rightfully deserves. Therefore, a series of questions will follow the Knicks front office, and only time will tell what they decide next.