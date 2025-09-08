Insider’s Diagnosis Hints at Boston Celtics’ Next Decision After Silent Trade Season

After Michael Jordan and Mark Cuban, Wyc Grousbeck walked on the sales path. A staggering $6.1 billion, with a potential increase to $7.3 billion by 2028. The Boston Celtics have a new owner– Bill Chisholm. However, the focus isn’t only on the franchise’s development, that’s been oddly silent this offseason. Instead, the TD Garden stands in the middle of an important conversation.

The Celtics ownership slashed their towering $540 million payroll down to $239 million, securing nearly $300 million in savings. Yet the prospect of a new arena looms far heavier, with costs soaring past $1 billion. That translates into roughly $700 million in extra expenditure that generates no immediate returns, a staggering burden new owners must confront before daring to move forward.

Can the Boston Celtics buy TD Garden instead of getting a new stadium?

Now, what are the odds of the Celtics buying TD Garden from the Jacobs family? Delaware North has leased the arena to the Celtics and the Bruins since 1995, linking the franchise to them ever since. Thus, the possibility of Bill Chisholm buying the arena from the true owners doesn’t look feasible.

John Karalis on the Locked on Celtics podcast shed light on the bustling topic. One of the viewers asked him whether it would be feasible for the Celtics to just buy TD Garden. “I’m gonna say no. The answer is no. It’s not more feasible. It’s not very likely that they’re able to do that. The problem is multifaceted here,” Karalis clarified. But why?

“Number one, it’s not for sale, and that’s the biggest one,” the host confirmed. “You’d have to make a monster offer to the Jacobs family, Delaware North, which owns it. They make a great business. I don’t think the Bruins are going to want it because the Jacobs family owns Delaware North and the Boston Bruins. I don’t think they’re going to want to rent their building.”

Selling the house you live in only to rent it back feels backwards. It’s like handing away the keys to your own front door. That move makes little sense, and it’s hard to imagine them choosing it. Imagine the Jacobs family actually pulling a Grousbeck move. They announce they have sold the team, sold the arena, and cashed every chip. The franchise stands on the block, each piece sold separately. Only then could buyers swoop in. Yet even in that wild scenario, the question of who dares to buy remains electric.

via Imago Home court arena for Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts/USA – December 26 2018: Home court arena for Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins. TD Garden

Meanwhile, Karalis comes to his second point. “It’s still going to be massively expensive, and it’s going to need updating. The building is 30 years old, and we’re getting to a point where they’re going to need something new anyway.” Well, TD Garden holds up well with strong updates, solid capacity, and a look that still shines against newer arenas. Yet a fresh build offers freedom, basketball-first design, and modern tweaks hockey can follow. Still, Boston’s building hurdles make construction nearly impossible. Buying the Garden might sound easier, but with no sale in sight, the dream stays locked away.

The host further noted, “Even if they sold the Bruins, you’d sell the Bruins and the building, right? Unless this ownership group, Bill Chisholm, wants to pony up some dough and buy the Bruins and buy the building, I don’t see that happening. It’s not like he’s Steve Ballmer. He’s not ultra-rich.”

You see, the Los Angeles Clippers poured over $2 billion into the Intuit Dome, setting an unreal benchmark. Expecting Bill Chisholm and his group to casually match that figure feels over the top. However, with the TD Garden lease secure until 2036, the Celtics’ new ownership has time. They can weigh options, build momentum, and eventually line up the financial firepower such a project demands.

What are the possible destinations for a new Celtics arena?

Sports Business Journal’s report says, real estate brokers and developers have shortlisted Everett, Widett Circle, West Station, the former Gillette World Shaving HQ, Dorchester Bay City, and Suffolk Downs, Shirley Leung of the Boston Globe reports. Moreover, although leaving TD Garden might seem a long shot, the team’s new owners are keeping their options open. Everett sits north of Boston, while Widett Circle is a 24-acre parcel off I-93.

A new arena would be a hefty investment, likely $1B plus, but it could pay off if Boston lands a WNBA team to fill nights alongside the Celtics. Moreover, the Chisholm group must explore ways to maximize returns as a priority after spending $6.1B for the franchise. The TD Garden lease runs through 2036, and Delaware North will fight hard to keep the team there.

via Imago Dec 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Thus, the Boston Celtics find themselves standing at a crossroads where history and ambition collide. TD Garden feels steady, but whispers of something grander refuse to fade. The Jacobs family holds the keys, while Chisholm’s camp weighs patience against boldness. Possible sites circle like tempting invitations. Yet one truth lingers: the future of Boston basketball will demand daring steps no one can take lightly.