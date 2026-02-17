Insiders Warn Kevin Durant’s Situation Is Worsening After Latest “Scandal” Evidence Emerges

Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) sits on the bench during a time out during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Dec 21, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) sits on the bench during a time out during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The NBA season rarely passes without drama, but the 2026 All-Star weekend brought a new kind of spectacle. On Sunday, screenshots and social media messages allegedly linked to Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant sparked a storm, drawing attention from the NBA world. Now, insiders are addressing the controversy, acknowledging the novelty of the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s an account, and it’s allegedly him,” Bill Simmons said during a conversation with Zach Lowe on the Bill Simmons Podcast. “There are a lot of signs that it’s him. Just s— talking a bunch of people that he’s either played with or played against. And if you go to basically any place on social media, you’ll be able to find a lot of examples. ”

ADVERTISEMENT

The allegations indicate that the account, @gethigher77, posted several comments in group chats critical of several of Durant’s current teammates in Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, as well as former ones and coaches like Devin Booker, Frank Vogel, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, and Stephen Curry. The screenshots have many degrading comments included, but none of them have been independently verified. Despite this, the timing has created significant attention online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Durant’s history with burner accounts is well-known. Just earlier this season, the Rockets forward admitted to using alternative accounts on the Pivot Podcast, admitting that he uses them so that he doesn’t “build up all this hate towards media or fans,” and that having multiple accounts lets him “stealth.”

The social media reaction to this situation has been intense, with fans dissecting screenshots, speculating about connections and creating threads comparing posts to Durant’s known social media patterns. Durant being caught spending nearly the entirety of Sunday on his phone didn’t help speculation, and regardless of confirmation, the narrative is already taking shape.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“There’s probably some smoke with the fire on this one,” Simmons concluded. “A social media scandal of revealed tweets slash texts of somebody disparaging people on his team that he then has to go play with tomorrow night. I think we’ve made new ground on this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Creators Confirm the Group Chats Exist, Raising the Stakes for Kevin Durant

Now, the burner situation seems to be getting even more complicated. Just recently, content creators and popular internet figures Legend of Winning and Isaac Gutierrez from the Deep 3 Podcast have both confirmed that they knew about these group chats existing, with Gutierrez calling them NBA twitter’s “worst kept secret.”

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) waves to the crowd as he walks off the court before the game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

According to both of them, it was known that Kevin Durant has historically participated them, dating back to his days with the Brooklyn Nets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The potential fallout that could result from this could be devastating for Durant and the Houston Rockets at large. While it is important to consider that the messages have not been verified by any party involved or the NBA at large, but could disrupt teammate chemistry between Durant and his teammates, and even compromise future opportunities with other teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, all we can do is wait for confirmation or denial on the messages, but until then, expect Durant to be under a lot of scrutiny.